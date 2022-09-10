The Log Book: Companies prepare to honor drivers for annual appreciation week

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Logistics companies, trailer manufacturers and trucking nonprofits prepare to celebrate drivers for National Truck Driver Appreciation week.

C.H. Robinson values drivers, literally

Global logistics provider C.H. Robinson announced Thursday its second year of events and giveaways aimed to honor drivers during the annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.



While the regular appreciation week runs for seven days, the global logistics provider is running its thank-you campaign, “Thanks for Everything, Literally,” for an additional week from Sept. 11-23, to recognize drivers for delivering consumer’s everyday essentials.

(Photo: C.H. Robinson)

“Working on this campaign has really shifted how we think about the products we use in our everyday lives and reminded us that everything has been delivered on a truck,” Cody Griggs, C.H. Robinson’s senior product manager, told FreightWaves.

Griggs has worked in many roles for C.H. Robinson since 2004 and has enjoyed the past two years of working on a thank-you campaign that showcases the loyalty the logistics provider feels toward its carrier network.

“For us, this is an act of service for us to say thank you, not just for what they do to support C.H. Robinson from a financial perspective but to help our country operate. We are in the position to be able to show gratitude and we love to do it.”

To honor drivers, C.H. Robinson has planned three different programs and events that take place over the 13-day period:

For every thank-you message posted to drivers using #ThanksForEverythingLiterally on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram, the company will donate $5, up to $25,000, which will go to trucking nonprofit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

C.H. Robinson will give away $1,000 to 10 carriers every business day. Carriers will be entered into that raffle by booking and picking up a load from Sept. 11-23.

On Sept. 12 from 3-7p.m. CT, employees of the company will join together to celebrate their loyal drivers at the Trails Travel Center outside of its headquarters near Albert Lea, Minnesota. This event will include food, drink and the chance to win company swag and prizes.

In honor of the approximately 100,000 miles truck drivers travel every year, C.H. Robinson invites the world to say "Thank You" for delivering the goods the world depends on during National #TruckDriverAppreciationWeek ➡️ https://t.co/rVUdf3LA6m#ThanksForEverythingLiterally pic.twitter.com/MxqGivz0rF — C.H. Robinson (@CHRobinson) September 8, 2022

St. Christopher’s recognizes Highway Heroes

St. Christopher Truckers’ Relief Fund (SCF), a nonprofit that focuses on drivers health initiatives and short-term relief for when drivers find themselves out on the job due to injury or illness, has opened up its annual giving campaign for National Truck Driver Appreciation week called the Highway Heroes Campaign.

This campaign highlights drivers who have had a considerable impact on the driver community around them, including FreightWaves’ own Ingrid Brown.

“We all know how hard and rough it gets when things go wrong with your health and you’re fully dependent upon yourself and your family for support,” said truck driving veteran Brown. “The bills don’t stop and nobody seems to understand that these days. With SCF, there’s finally a comfort, a sigh of relief, to know your electric won’t be shut off or your insurance won’t lapse or you won’t lose your home. There’s a peace you feel knowing you don’t have to worry about anything except recovering and getting back to doing what you love to do.”

Other drivers recognized for their service to the industry include Aaron Page, Katie Surmo, Hal Harper, Mark Girard, Joshua Jackson, William Rivera, James Rogers, Bruce Richards, Marty Ellis and Rick Ash.

The Highway Heroes campaign is sponsored by trucking and logistics companies, including Echo Global Logistics, Total Quality Logistics, Intact Insurance, the Pilot Company, Progressive Commercial Insurance and Brenny Transportation.

Companies that participate and donate toward the campaign can also submit stories and pictures of drivers to be shared on the Highway Heroes site, as well.

“We are excited to collaborate with new and existing sponsors to spend not just a week but an entire month showing truck drivers out there how much we appreciate them,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at SCF. “This campaign will bring positive exposure to the industry and highlight the goodness and generosity of the entire trucking community.”

Companies to watch:

Convoy: The digital freight network announced Thursday it has updated its quick pay services for drivers to be eligible for payment within eight hours after delivery for a 1.5% fee. While speaking with FreightWaves, Convoy’s co-founder and carrier experience officer, Grant Goodale, said the 1.5% fee will be dropped for all shipments booked from Sept. 11-13. He also said the company will be honoring drivers with its Haul Star Awards, similar to the program Convoy organized last year. Details of the awards are set to be announced on Sept. 15.

Great Dane Trailers: The trailer manufacturer is holding a sweepstake to honor drivers next week. Great Dane trailer drivers must enter the sweepstakes by 2 p.m. EST on Sept. 11 to participate in the weekly raffle for prizes. Prizes include Great Dane hats, Carhartt coolers and jackets, AirPods, pizza oven stoves, a Weber charcoal grill and various restaurant gift cards.

Transfix: The digital freight platform announced Thursday it will be celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with its second “TransFIX My Rig” truck makeover contest with renovation led by television host and licensed contractor Jason Cameron. Snellville, Georgia-based driver Jess Graham was awarded this year’s makeover, which will be revealed at a livestream event on Sept. 13. The company will also be gifting “Comfort-in-a-Box” kits to the other nominees, which will include an air freshener, a robe, a blanket, a succulent plant and other decorative items.

Have a transportation-related human-interest story to share? If so, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.





