The Non-Domicile CDL Final Rule Isn’t Perfect. It’s Still a Win.

Yesterday I wrote about the final rule Secretary Duffy signed restricting non-domiciled CDL issuance. I said it was a win. Many people disagreed with me. Some of them loudly. Some of them personally. I expected that. I also expected that most of the people telling me I was wrong had never been hit by an illegal truck driver. I have.

On a two-lane highway in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, I was struck by a driver named “GD” Gonzalez operating an unmarked, unregistered 1989 Ford farm truck with no plates and no lights on a Virginia state route. The vehicle weighed over 26,000 pounds and was hauling more than 1,500 gallons of liquid fertilizer. The driver had no license. Not an expired license. Not a suspended license. No license at all. He was brought to this country under agricultural exemptions and put behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle under a V-6 farm use exemption that Virginia has long allowed to exist without meaningful oversight. It cost more than two million dollars in insurance just to put me back together.

I could not walk for eight months. I could not control basic bodily functions. My body is full of metal. That is not a metaphor. That is titanium and surgical steel holding together what a fertilizer truck tore apart. The rest of my life will be shaped by what happened on that road, and every time someone tells me I should be angrier about yesterday’s rule not going far enough, I want them to understand something. I am angry. I have been angry for years. Anger without strategy is just noise, and noise does not get rules signed.

So let me explain what actually happened yesterday and why it matters, because a lot of people are reacting to what they wish had happened instead of understanding what did happen and why it happened the way it did.

The final rule eliminates Employment Authorization Documents as a pathway to a non-domiciled CDL. That is done. Over. If you show up at a DMV with an EAD and nothing else, you are not getting a commercial license. The rule restricts non-domiciled CDL eligibility to three specific visa categories. H-2A, which covers temporary agricultural workers. H-2B, which covers temporary non-agricultural workers. And E-2, which covers treaty investors. These are visa classes that already go through enhanced federal vetting before the person ever sets foot in this country. That is the critical piece. The problem was never that foreign nationals were driving trucks. The problem was that foreign nationals with completely unverifiable backgrounds were driving trucks because nobody checked anything about them beyond a work permit that was never designed for transportation safety screening.

The rule also requires every state to run applicants through the SAVE system, which is the federal immigration status verification database operated by USCIS. If SAVE cannot confirm your lawful status, you will not get a CDL. No workaround. No state discretion. Hard stop. Applicants must present an unexpired foreign passport and their I-94 documentation. Not a photocopy. Not an expired document. The real thing.

The part that bothers people, and I understand why. There are roughly 200,000 non-domiciled CDL holders currently operating in the United States. FMCSA’s own analysis suggests that 97 percent of them will not qualify under the new requirements. That means roughly 194,000 drivers will age out of the system when their current licenses expire. They are not being pulled off the road tomorrow. They will continue driving until their credentials expire. Most of these licenses will expire within the next five years, but the decline is uneven. We expect to lose between 30,000 and 40,000 non-domiciled drivers from the commercial driver pool each year as licenses come up for renewal and those drivers cannot meet the new standard.

That means, for the next several years, there will be drivers on the highway who will not qualify for a CDL under the rule signed yesterday. Some of those drivers will be involved in crashes. Some of those crashes will be fatal. That is the reality, and I am not going to pretend it is not a concern because it absolutely is. If I had my way, every single one of them would be off the road right now. But I do not get to have my way. None of us do. That is not how this works.

We live in a country that is more politically divided than at any point in my lifetime, and I am in my mid-forties. I have seen political disagreement. I grew up with it. But what we have now is not disagreement. It is two fundamentally different ideologies operating on two fundamentally different sets of assumptions about what this country should be, and those ideologies are so entrenched and so hostile to each other that compromise on anything has become nearly impossible. The center is gone. There is no moderate position that both sides can live with on most issues, and immigration policy tied to commercial transportation is one of those issues.

We watched this play out in real time. Last year, Secretary Duffy issued an emergency declaration to end non-domiciled CDL issuance entirely. It was the right call. It was also immediately challenged in court. States sued. Advocacy groups sued. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay in November that prevented the interim final rule from taking effect. The administration’s own lawyers could not produce the crash data tying immigration status directly to crash causation because that data does not exist in any form that satisfies a federal court. We all know from the frontline that unvetted drivers with unknown backgrounds are dangerous. We know it because we see it every day. But knowing something and proving it in court with data that meets evidentiary standards are two completely different things, and we spent six months and millions of dollars learning that lesson the hard way.

So what did the administration do? They regrouped. They went through the proper rulemaking process. They built a record. They collected public comments. They documented the audit findings from California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, North Carolina, and every other state where systemic noncompliance was identified. They cataloged the fatal crashes. They built the legal foundation that the emergency declaration lacked. And they got a final rule signed that will survive judicial review because it was done correctly.

That is a strategy. That is how you win battles in a system that requires legal justification for regulatory action. You do not get to just declare something an emergency and expect it to stick when the other side has lawyers and judges and a political apparatus designed to challenge everything you do. You build your case. You follow the process. You get it done right, so it doesn’t get thrown out six months later.

I deeply respect people like Shannon at American Truckers United who are pushing hard for more. They should push. We all should. But pushing for more and dismissing what we got are not the same thing, and treating yesterday’s rule as a total loss because it did not immediately remove 200,000 drivers from the road is not just inaccurate. It is counterproductive. It demoralizes the people fighting for us. It gives ammunition to the people fighting against us. It ignores the reality that getting anything done in this political environment is an accomplishment.

The ATA has been lobbying in Washington for decades. They have the ATRI data arm producing research to support their policy positions. They are as well-connected in government and in this industry as anyone. And they still do not get everything they want. Some of their initiatives have been stuck in legislative limbo for years. If the most powerful trade association in trucking cannot push through every policy it supports despite having the data, the relationships, and the money, what makes anyone think that a single executive action was going to eliminate non-domiciled CDLs overnight without a fight?

A war is not won overnight. You fight battles. You win some. You lose some. You regroup, and you fight the next one. That is what happened here. The emergency declaration was a battle we fought and lost on procedural grounds. The final rule is a battle we fought and won. We have three more years of this administration. There are more battles to fight. TPE fraud. CDL mills. Chameleon carriers. The Training Provider Registry. English language enforcement. These are all fronts in the same war, and if we burn ourselves out screaming about what we did not get instead of building on what we did, we are going to lose ground we cannot afford to lose.

I want to be clear about where I come from on this because people keep questioning my perspective. I have held a CDL for over 25 years. I have been a truck driver, a freight broker, a fleet owner, and a fleet manager. I have scaled private equity fleets with 20 DOT numbers and thousands of vehicles. I have helped Fortune 500 companies from here to Luxembourg build their safety systems and compliance processes. I am a trained crash reconstructionist and risk control consultant. My primary role right now is serving as an expert witness in highway accident litigation. I look at MCMIS data, NTSB records, and crash reports almost every day of my life. I have reported on crashes like Pruitt, Alabama, where eight children were burned alive. I get it. I get it personally because a truck driven by an illegal immigrant nearly killed me. I get it professionally because I see the data and the aftermath every single day.

I am probably one of the few American truck drivers who has been hit by an illegal truck driver and had his life permanently altered by it.

Every year, 30,000 to 40,000 non-domiciled drivers will be removed from the commercial driver pool under this rule. That is 30,000 to 40,000 drivers who will no longer be operating 80,000-pound vehicles on highways where your family drives. That is a win. It is not the whole win. It is not the win we wanted. But it is a win, and if you cannot see that, I would respectfully suggest you have never had to learn how to walk again because someone who should not have been behind the wheel put you in a hospital for the better part of a year.

Rome was not built in a day. This disaster in our trucking industry was not built in a day or in one administration. It has been decades in the making. Fixing it will take sustained effort, strategic thinking, and the willingness to accept progress even when it falls short of perfection. Yesterday was progress. Significant, meaningful, legally durable progress. We should build on it. Do not burn it down because it was not enough.

Keep up the good fight.