The Number the Dealer Shows You Is Not What the Truck Costs: How to Calculate the Real Price of Financing

Why the Monthly Payment Is the Wrong Number to Focus On

The monthly payment is a cash flow number. It tells you whether you can keep the lights on week to week. It tells you almost nothing about what the truck actually costs.

What the truck actually costs is the purchase price plus every dollar of interest you pay from your first payment to your last. That number, the total cost of the loan, is what you need to know before you sign anything. On a typical owner-operator truck loan in the current market, the total interest paid over the life of a 60-month term can represent 20 to 30 percent of the purchase price on top of what you owe for the truck itself. On a longer term or at a higher rate, it can exceed 35 percent. Those are not small numbers on a $75,000 purchase.

The calculation to produce this number is not complicated. It requires the purchase price, the interest rate expressed as APR, the loan term in months, and about five minutes with a spreadsheet or an online amortization calculator. What it requires first is understanding why the interest is structured the way it is.

What Amortization Actually Means

Every standard truck loan uses a structure called amortization, which means the total debt is divided into equal monthly payments across the loan term, with each payment covering a portion of principal, the amount you borrowed, and a portion of interest, the lender’s charge for lending it to you. The payment amount stays the same every month. What changes is the split between principal and interest inside each payment.

In the early months of the loan, the outstanding balance is high. Because interest is calculated as a percentage of the outstanding balance, the interest component of each payment is large and the principal component is small. As you pay down the balance, the interest portion shrinks and the principal portion grows, until in the final months of a well-structured loan the payments are almost entirely principal.

This is what finance professionals mean when they say a loan is front-loaded with interest. It is not a trick or a deception. It is the mathematical consequence of charging interest on an outstanding balance that is large at the start and small at the end. RateGenius, which publishes educational material on loan amortization, describes it this way: payments made toward a newer loan direct more money toward interest. As the term goes on, less and less goes toward interest and more goes toward paying down the balance.

The practical implication for an owner-operator is this: if you sell the truck or trade it in two years into a five-year loan, you have paid two years of payments but reduced the principal balance by far less than two-fifths of the loan amount, because a disproportionate share of your first two years of payments went to interest. You have not built equity at the pace the payment count might suggest.

The Calculation, Worked in Plain Numbers

Walk through a specific example so the math is concrete rather than abstract.

A used 2022 Kenworth T680 priced at $75,000. Down payment of $10,000, so the financed amount is $65,000. Interest rate of 9 percent APR, a rate in the current range for an owner-operator with established authority and decent credit, as documented by our May 2026 analysis of the commercial truck financing market. Loan term of 60 months.

The monthly payment on those terms is $1,349. The dealer or lender will tell you this number confidently and move on to discussing the truck.

Here is what they will not tell you unless you ask. Over 60 payments of $1,349, you will pay a total of $80,940 to retire the loan. You borrowed $65,000. The difference, $15,940, is the total interest paid. Add your $10,000 down payment and the total cash you spent to own that truck is $90,940. The truck cost $75,000 on the sticker. It cost you $90,940 to acquire. That is a 21 percent premium over the purchase price paid purely in financing cost.

Now change one variable. Extend the term to 84 months, which some lenders offer on commercial truck loans, asCrestmont Capital’s 2026 commercial truck financing guide confirms is available. The monthly payment drops to $1,031. Dealers love this conversation because the lower payment makes the purchase feel more affordable. Here is what happens to the total cost. Over 84 payments of $1,031, you pay $86,604. Subtract the $65,000 principal and total interest paid is $21,604. The truck that cost $80,940 all-in at 60 months now costs $96,604 all-in at 84 months. You are paying $5,664 more to own the same truck and get a smaller monthly payment. That trade is sometimes the right one for cash flow management. It should be made deliberately, with the total cost in front of you, not because the monthly payment felt more comfortable.

Why the First Payment Is Almost Entirely Interest

On the $65,000 loan at 9 percent APR, the monthly interest rate is 0.75 percent (9 divided by 12). In month one, your interest charge is 0.75 percent of $65,000, which equals $487.50. Your payment is $1,349. The principal paid in month one is $1,349 minus $487.50, which equals $861.50. Your outstanding balance after the first payment is $65,000 minus $861.50, which is $64,138.50.

You made a $1,349 payment and reduced the balance by $861.50. The other $487.50 went to the lender as the cost of having borrowed the money for that month. This ratio improves over time as the balance falls. By month 30, at the midpoint of the 60-month term, your outstanding balance is approximately $35,000. The monthly interest charge at that point is 0.75 percent of $35,000, which is $262.50. The principal portion of your payment has grown to $1,086.50. In the final month, nearly all of your payment is principal and the interest component is a few dollars.

The Bankrate mortgage amortization guide documents the same structure across all amortizing loans: interest payments are front-loaded, meaning it takes a significant amount of time to reduce the principal and build equity. The math is identical whether the loan is a mortgage, a car loan, or a commercial truck loan. The lender is not doing anything improper. This is simply how amortizing loans work, and an operator who does not understand it will consistently overestimate how much equity they have built after the first year or two of payments.

APR Versus the Stated Interest Rate: The Gap That Costs Money

The annual percentage rate and the interest rate are related but not the same number, and the difference matters when comparing loan offers.

The interest rate is the cost of borrowing expressed as a percentage of the principal per year. It does not include fees. The APR includes the interest rate plus any lender fees, origination charges, and required costs of the loan expressed as an annualized percentage. By law, lenders must disclose the APR under the Truth in Lending Act, which makes it the correct comparison point between competing loan offers.

A lender advertising an 8.5 percent interest rate on a truck loan with a $1,500 origination fee and $500 in documentation charges has an effective cost higher than 8.5 percent. The APR, which includes those fees amortized over the loan term, might be 9.2 percent. Another lender advertising 9.0 percent with no fees has an APR of 9.0 percent. The first lender looks cheaper on the headline rate and is actually more expensive on a full-term comparison.

As our commercial truck financing analysis states directly: several lenders in the commercial truck space advertise an interest rate rather than an APR. Always ask for the APR and always compare offers using APR on identical loan amounts and terms, not the monthly payment or the stated interest rate.

The Credit People’s 2026 commercial truck loan guide adds the instruction to ask each lender for a full APR breakdown including all fees, then compare quotes side by side using identical down payment and term assumptions. A side-by-side APR comparison on the same loan structure eliminates the noise of different term lengths and fee structures that can make a more expensive loan appear competitive.

The Counterintuitive Truth: Bigger Loans Often Cost Less Per Dollar Borrowed

Here is the data point most owner-operators have never considered, and it changes how you think about the buy-versus-save-and-pay-cash decision.

Lenders have fixed costs to underwrite, process, and service a loan regardless of its size. An origination review, a title search, document preparation, and ongoing servicing infrastructure cost roughly the same whether the loan is $15,000 or $75,000. On a $15,000 loan, those fixed costs represent a larger percentage of the loan amount, and the lender’s margin on a smaller loan is thinner. Both factors push rates higher on smaller loan amounts.

The Credit People’s current rate analysis confirms this dynamic directly: specialty lenders charge APRs between 7 and 12 percent or higher for sub-prime credit, with rates typically lower for larger loan amounts and strong collateral. Truckers Finance’s 2026 owner-operator financing guide notes that operators in the prime bracket with two or more years in business see rates between 7 and 12 percent, while startup operations pay 15 to 22 percent, and the collateral value of the truck is a primary underwriting input.

In practical terms, an owner-operator financing a $15,000 truck at a specialty lender with limited credit history may be quoted 18 to 22 percent APR. The same operator financing a $65,000 truck with a stronger collateral position may qualify for 11 to 14 percent APR. The monthly payment on the more expensive truck is higher, but the total interest as a percentage of the loan amount is lower. The cost per dollar borrowed is less on the larger loan.

This does not mean buying a more expensive truck is always better. It means the assumption that a cheaper truck is automatically the lower-cost financial decision ignores the rate differential that financing cost creates at different loan amounts and collateral levels. Both scenarios need to be calculated on total cost, not purchase price or monthly payment.

How to Run the Calculation Yourself

Every operator who finances equipment should run this calculation before signing. It requires four inputs and five minutes.

The first input is the financed amount, which is purchase price minus down payment. The second is the APR, confirmed in writing from the lender, not the stated interest rate. The third is the loan term in months. The fourth is a free online amortization calculator, of which dozens exist. The U.S. government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau maintains a free loan calculator and a detailed explanation of amortization schedules. Any major bank or financial education site has a comparable tool.

Plug in the four numbers and the calculator produces three outputs: the monthly payment, the total amount paid over the full term, and the total interest paid. The total amount paid minus the principal equals the total interest. That is the number to compare across loan offers, not the monthly payment.

A concrete comparison between two offers on the same truck makes the method obvious. Offer A: $65,000 financed at 9.0 percent APR for 60 months. Monthly payment $1,349. Total paid $80,940. Total interest $15,940. Offer B: $65,000 financed at 10.5 percent APR for 60 months. Monthly payment $1,397. Total paid $83,820. Total interest $18,820. Offer B costs $2,880 more in total interest over the life of the loan. The monthly payment difference is $48. An operator focused only on the monthly payment might consider both offers essentially equivalent. An operator who ran the total interest calculation knows Offer A is $2,880 cheaper and takes Offer A.

Prepayment and the Equity Question

One corollary of understanding amortization is understanding what happens when you pay extra toward principal.

Every extra dollar you pay above the required monthly payment goes directly toward principal reduction, not interest. Because future interest charges are calculated on the remaining balance, reducing the principal faster reduces every subsequent interest charge. An owner-operator who pays $200 extra per month toward principal on a 60-month loan does not just pay the loan off faster. They reduce the total interest paid across the remaining term because every future month’s interest charge is lower.

Before making extra principal payments, confirm that your loan has no prepayment penalty. Some commercial truck loans, particularly from specialty lenders and certain dealer-affiliated finance companies, carry prepayment penalties that can offset the savings from early payoff. The Nasdaq explanation of the Rule of 78, a front-loading method some lenders still use, describes specifically how this structure can result in less savings than anticipated when a loan is paid off early. Ask the lender explicitly whether the loan carries a prepayment penalty and whether the interest calculation method is standard amortization or Rule of 78. Standard amortization with no prepayment penalty is the structure you want.

The Trade-In Trap

Understanding amortization also clarifies why trading a truck in the early years of a loan frequently produces a situation called being upside down, where you owe more on the loan than the truck is worth as a trade.

A truck financed at $65,000 with $10,000 down has a loan balance of roughly $59,000 after 12 monthly payments on a 60-month term, because front-loaded amortization means the first year of payments reduced principal by only about $6,000. If that truck’s market value has depreciated from $75,000 to $60,000 in the first year, the owner-operator is essentially even. If the market has softened or the truck has accumulated significant miles, the trade value may be below the loan balance, meaning they need cash to close the gap or they roll the negative equity into a new loan at a higher balance.

ACT Research, which tracks used Class 8 equipment values, documented that same-dealer used Class 8 sales averaged $57,135 in December 2025. Values have been under pressure through the freight recession period. An operator who bought at the top of the market, financed heavily, and now wants to trade is often looking at a gap between trade value and loan payoff that requires cash or a larger new loan to close. Understanding the amortization schedule of the existing loan before entering a trade negotiation is how you know what that gap is before you sit across from the dealer.

For Fleet Owners: The Total Interest Budget Across Multiple Units

At the fleet level, the total interest calculation across all financed units is a planning input that belongs in the annual budget with the same precision as fuel cost or insurance premium.

A fleet carrying four financed trucks, each with a $65,000 loan balance at 9 percent APR on 60-month terms, has a total interest obligation of roughly $63,760 over the remaining terms of those loans. That is the cost of the capital structure, not the truck payments. Understanding it at this level allows a fleet owner to evaluate whether refinancing at a lower rate if credit has improved, making lump-sum principal payments in high-cash-flow periods to reduce future interest, or restructuring terms on renewal are financially justified decisions.

ATRI’s 2025 Operational Costs report put truck and trailer payments at 39 cents per mile in 2024, the highest ever recorded in ATRI’s dataset, up 8.3 percent from 2023. For a fleet running 120,000 miles per truck per year, that is $46,800 per truck in annual equipment payment cost. The interest component embedded in that number, which varies based on each truck’s specific loan terms, is the portion that can be reduced through better financing decisions. The payment is fixed once the loan is signed. The decision that determines how much interest is, happens before you sign.

Frequently Submitted Questions

The dealer offered me 0 percent financing on a newer used truck. Is that actually free money?

Rarely. Zero percent financing on commercial equipment is almost always either a manufacturer incentive program that applies only to new trucks from specific OEMs, a promotional rate that requires excellent credit and a short loan term, or a situation where the purchase price has been adjusted upward to offset the financing subsidy. A dealer who offers 0 percent and is not obligated to provide it by a manufacturer incentive program is recovering the foregone interest somewhere in the transaction, most commonly in the purchase price. The test is simple: ask for the purchase price and terms in writing, then ask what the purchase price would be for a cash transaction or a conventionally financed transaction at market rate. If the cash price is lower than the 0 percent financed price, the financing is not free. The interest is embedded in the purchase price. Calculate total cost paid under each scenario and compare them directly.

I’m two years into a 60-month loan. Does it make sense to refinance if I can get a lower rate?

Run the numbers before deciding. Refinancing resets the amortization clock on the remaining balance, which has two effects. First, if the new loan has a lower APR, you reduce the interest cost on the remaining principal. Second, if the new loan has a longer term than your remaining original term, you may extend the period of front-loaded interest and pay more in total even at a lower rate. The correct comparison is total interest paid over the remaining original term versus total interest paid under the new loan’s full term. If refinancing at a lower rate with the same remaining term produces meaningfully lower total interest, it is worth the cost of closing. If the new loan stretches the term to lower the monthly payment, the total interest comparison may favor staying on the original loan. Get the amortization calculation on both scenarios before making the call.

The lender is quoting me a factor rate instead of an APR. How do I convert that?

A factor rate is common in short-term commercial financing and some equipment financing structures. It is expressed as a decimal multiplier rather than a percentage. A factor rate of 1.25 on a $30,000 loan means you will repay $30,000 multiplied by 1.25, which is $37,500 total. The $7,500 difference is the total cost of the financing. To convert a factor rate to an approximate APR for comparison purposes, divide the total financing cost by the loan amount, divide by the loan term in years, and multiply by 100. A factor rate of 1.25 on a 12-month term approximates a 25 percent APR. On an 18-month term, the same factor rate approximates roughly 16.7 percent APR. Factor rates are most common in short-term working capital products and are generally more expensive than conventional amortizing truck loans when converted to APR equivalents. If a lender is quoting a factor rate on a long-term truck purchase, ask explicitly for the APR equivalent so you can compare it against conventional financing. Never accept a factor rate product without understanding what the equivalent APR is.