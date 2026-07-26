The Safety Audit Comes After the Trucks Are Already Rolling. A Long-Dormant Rule Asks Whether That’s Backwards.

Here is how a person becomes a federally authorized motor carrier today.

You apply for a USDOT number. As part of that application, you certify on a form, the MCS-150, that you are knowledgeable about the applicable federal motor carrier safety regulations and, where relevant, the hazardous materials regulations. You check the box. You get your new entrant authority. You start hauling freight. Then, at some point within your first 18 months of operation, FMCSA conducts a safety audit to see how you are actually doing.

Read that sequence again, because the order is the entire issue. You affirm that you know the rules by signing a form. You operate on public highways with an 80,000-pound vehicle. And the real look at whether you understand what you are doing comes after you are already out there doing it.

A lot of people in and around trucking have argued for a long time that this is backwards, that validating a new carrier’s safety knowledge should come before authority is granted, not after. FMCSA is now revisiting exactly that question, and the rulemaking that would address it, dormant for more than 15 years, has a new target date.

What the Rulemaking Actually Is

The action is formally titled the New Entrant Safety Assurance Process rule-making, carried under regulatory identification number 2126-AB17. According to the federal regulatory agenda, FMCSA is targeting November 2026 for a supplemental advance notice of proposed rule-making, the next procedural step in a process that has been stalled since 2009.

The agency describes the purpose plainly. The rulemaking “would consider methods for ensuring a new applicant carrier is knowledgeable about the applicable safety requirements before being granted New Entrant authority.” That single word, “before,” is what makes this potentially significant. The agency says it is considering whether to implement a proficiency examination as part of a revised process, along with other alternatives.

In plain terms: FMCSA is asking whether new carriers should have to pass a test demonstrating they understand the federal safety rules before they are allowed to operate, rather than simply certifying on a form that they do.

How This Became a 17-Year-Old Question

The idea is not new, and the history explains why so many people find the current setup frustrating.

When Congress created FMCSA through the Motor Carrier Safety Improvement Act of 1999, it directed the agency to establish minimum requirements for new carriers to ensure they understood the safety rules before operating. The first version of the new entrant program took effect in 2003. It established the 18-month audit structure, and rather than testing applicants, it required them to self-certify their knowledge of the safety and hazmat regulations on the MCS-150A form.

FMCSA tightened the program with a final rule in December 2008, which raised the standard for passing the new entrant safety audit and strengthened the monitoring that triggers expedited action when violations show up. But that 2008 rule also eliminated the requirement for applicants to self-certify to pre-operational knowledge of the federal safety standards, and it did not add a proficiency exam in its place.

That is what prompted the petition at the center of this whole thing. In January 2009, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety filed a petition for reconsideration, arguing that FMCSA’s rule failed to establish the proficiency exam contemplated in the 1999 law, a test “to determine whether new entrant motor carriers possess the knowledge and capability to comply with applicable federal motor carrier safety requirements and, consequently, conduct safe operations.”

FMCSA responded by issuing an advance notice of proposed rulemaking in August 2009, asking the industry for comment on whether it should require new applicants to pass a safety examination. And then, for practical purposes, it stopped. The proposal never progressed. The target dates came and went, projected for 2023, then 2024, then May 2026, and now November 2026. The current agenda entry is the agency signaling, once again, that it intends to move.

What This Looks Like on the Road

For anyone outside the industry, the stakes here can feel abstract until you put them in concrete terms. So consider a few scenarios that the current sequence makes possible, all of them legal under the process as it exists today.

A person decides to start a trucking company. They have driven a truck, but they have never run one as a business, and they have never been responsible for a federal compliance program. They apply for their authority, check the box certifying they are knowledgeable about the safety regulations, and are approved. What they do not actually know is that federal rules require them to have a drug and alcohol testing program in place, with random testing, from the day they operate. They run for four months without one because nobody tested whether they knew it was required. During those four months, their driver is subject to no testing at all. That is not a hypothetical gap. Operating without a drug and alcohol testing program is one of the violations that causes a new entrant to automatically fail the safety audit, which tells you how seriously the agency treats it, and yet under the current order a carrier can rack up months of it before the audit ever happens.

Consider another. A new carrier does not understand the hours-of-service rules well enough to build a compliant schedule, because their knowledge of those rules was never verified, only self-certified. They dispatch a driver on a run that cannot legally be completed within the available hours. The driver, new to the operation and wanting the work, drives fatigued to make the delivery. Fatigue is a documented factor in serious truck crashes. The knowledge gap that put that driver on the road tired existed on day one, but the process is not designed to catch it until well into the operation, if a crash does not surface it first.

Or consider the driver-qualification file. Federal rules require carriers to verify that a driver holds a valid commercial driver’s license, is medically certified, and is not disqualified, and to keep documentation proving it. A new carrier that does not know these requirements might put a driver behind the wheel without confirming any of it. Using a driver without a valid CDL, or a disqualified driver, is another automatic-fail item on the new entrant audit. Again, the danger is real and immediate, and again, the current process checks for it only after the carrier has already been operating.

None of these scenarios require a bad actor. They describe a well-intentioned person who simply did not know what they did not know, operating a heavy vehicle in mixed traffic while they learned. That is the specific risk the “before versus after” question is aimed at, and it is why safety advocates have kept the issue alive for 17 years.

The Case That the Process Is Backwards

The argument that the current sequence is backwards is straightforward, and it is worth stating in full because it is the heart of why this rulemaking exists.

A carrier’s first 18 months are, statistically, among its most dangerous. The operator is new to compliance, new to the safety regulations, often new to running a business at all, and is learning the rules in real time while already responsible for equipment and, frequently, drivers. The safety audit that is supposed to catch problems comes during or after that window, which means the learning-by-doing happens on public roads with real consequences before anyone from the agency has meaningfully verified that the carrier knows what it is required to know.

Critics of the current model point out that the self-certification it replaced with, and later the elimination of even that, sets a low bar. Checking a box that you are knowledgeable about the regulations is not the same as demonstrating it.

There is also a fraud angle that has grown sharper since 2009. In an environment where chameleon carriers, stolen authority, and fly-by-night operations have become genuine enforcement problems, a knowledge requirement at the front door is one more filter that a purely paperwork-based entry process does not provide.

The Case for Caution

The counterarguments are real, and they come from people who are not opposed to safety, which is why this has stayed unresolved for so long.

Some have argued the test would not establish practical knowledge of the systems that produce real compliance, would not ensure that everyone in the operation understood their responsibilities, and ultimately would not do the thing it is meant to do, which is prevent crashes.

There is a pointed version of this critique that anyone who has watched credential requirements play out will recognize. A test at the entrance can become a box to clear rather than a genuine competency gate, and if it does, it adds a barrier without adding safety.

Then there is the small-business concern, which FMCSA is required to weigh and specifically sought comment on. New entrants are overwhelmingly very small operations, frequently a single owner-operator getting authority for the first time. An added exam requirement, depending on how it is structured, could function as a barrier to entry for exactly the small operators the industry says it wants to support, and it raises questions about cost, access, testing logistics, and whether it disproportionately burdens people already stretched thin at startup. A poorly designed requirement could keep out good operators while doing little to stop the bad actors who are willing to game any system.

The Strongest Objection, and Why It Does Not Settle the Question

There is one objection to front-loading the process that deserves direct attention, because it is the most technically sound argument the skeptics make, and it is the one that tends to end the conversation prematurely.

The point is this: much of what the new entrant safety audit reviews cannot exist until a carrier is actually running freight. You cannot audit a carrier’s hours-of-service records, its drug and alcohol testing results, its vehicle maintenance history, its driver logs, or its inspection and crash record before it has operated, because none of that data exists yet. The audit examines evidence of how a carrier has actually behaved, and by definition that evidence is generated only through operation. From that, skeptics conclude that the current sequence is not backwards at all, but the only order that is even possible, since you have to run freight to produce the records that prove whether you run it safely.

That argument is correct on its own terms, and any honest discussion has to concede it. You genuinely cannot performance-audit an operation that has not operated. But it does not actually resolve the question, because it answers a different one than the rulemaking is asking.

The proposal on the table is not to move the existing performance audit to before operation. That would be impossible, and nobody is seriously suggesting it. The proposal is to add a knowledge or competency check at the front end, and then let the performance audit continue to do its job after operation begins. Those are two different things measuring two different qualities. A proficiency exam does not ask “have you maintained your vehicles properly,” which requires operational history to answer. It asks “do you know what the maintenance requirements are, and what your obligations will be.” That is a question a carrier can and arguably should be able to answer before it ever turns a wheel, the same way a driver has to pass a written knowledge test before being handed the keys for a road test.

If the process shifts, in other words, the likely result is not that the current audit gets relocated. It is that the components under review get split across two points in time. Knowledge of the regulations, the drug and alcohol program requirements, the hours-of-service rules, the driver-qualification standards, and the maintenance obligations would be verified up front, before authority, because those are things a carrier can be expected to understand in advance. Then the actual performance, the real logs, the real test results, the real maintenance records, the real safety history, would still be audited during the operational window, exactly as it is now, because that is the only time that evidence exists.

Seen that way, the “you can’t check that unless they’re running freight” objection is not a reason to keep the process as is. It is a description of which components belong in which phase. The knowledge belongs before. The performance belongs after. The current system puts almost everything after, and that is the specific imbalance the rulemaking is examining.

Where It Stands and What to Watch

It is important to be precise about what is and is not happening, because it is easy to over-read a regulatory agenda entry.

What FMCSA has scheduled for November 2026 is a supplemental advance notice of proposed rulemaking. An ANPRM is one of the earliest steps in the process. It does not propose specific rule text, and it does not create any requirement. It solicits information and comment to help the agency decide whether and how to proceed. Even the 2009 version was only an ANPRM, and it sat for more than 15 years. So while the new date signals renewed intent, a proficiency exam for new carriers is not imminent, and it is not a foregone conclusion that one will ever be adopted.

The agency has also been careful about scope. When asked, FMCSA said it could not provide additional detail on whether the supplemental notice would address a proficiency exam for brokers as well as carriers, which leaves open a question that matters given how central broker vetting has become to the current freight-fraud conversation.

For owner-operators and small fleets, the practical takeaways are modest but worth holding. If you are planning to get your own authority, the entry process today still runs on the current model, self-certification and an eventual safety audit, and nothing about that has changed yet. If a proficiency requirement does eventually arrive, the operators best positioned for it are the ones who actually learn the safety regulations rather than treating the new entrant period as something to survive, which is the right approach regardless of what FMCSA decides. And when the supplemental notice publishes, it will open a comment period, which is the one moment in this entire multi-decade process where an individual carrier’s input actually goes into the record. Several organizations will surely be filing. The docket will publish on regulations.gov.

Whether testing knowledge before granting authority is the right fix or the wrong one is a genuine debate with serious people on both sides. But the observation underneath it, that the current process grants the authority first and checks the competency later, is simply an accurate description of how the system works today. FMCSA is, at long last, revisiting whether that order still makes sense.

Why It Matters

Today a new trucking company gets federal authority largely by checking a box that says it knows the safety rules, with the real audit coming up to 18 months after the trucks are already hauling freight in mixed traffic. FMCSA is finally revisiting whether that competence should be verified before a carrier operates rather than after, a shift that would change the front door to the industry for every new owner-operator and, potentially, make the roads everyone shares safer.