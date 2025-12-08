The sand must flow: Aurora’s driverless fleet hits Permian roads

The number of driverless trucks hauling frac sand in the Permian Basin is growing after Aurora announced Monday that Detmar Logistics will commit to using 30 Aurora Driver-powered autonomous trucks in 2026.

According to Aurora, this deployment marks the first time frac sand will be autonomously hauled on public roads and highways in the Permian Basin. It is another milestone for Aurora, which until now has focused on terminal-to-terminal operations.

Detmar Logistics is a major provider in the dry bulk and frac sand logistics sector. The Aurora-powered autonomous trucks will transport proppants around the clock for multinational oil and gas companies. The release notes that supervised autonomous operations with Detmar will begin early next year between the company’s facility in Midland, Texas, and Capital Sand’s mining site in Monahans.

The supervised autonomous operations will transition to fully driverless once Aurora deploys its second fleet of driverless trucks, expected in the second quarter of 2026. The routes will run along Interstate 20, combining local and private roads surrounding the Detmar facility and the mining site. In addition to driving, the Aurora trucks can autonomously navigate overhead filling silos, a key task for proppant loading. Proppant is a gritty material such as sand. An easy way to remember: All frac sand is proppant, but not all proppants are frac sand.