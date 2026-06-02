The Tax Math That Changes Whether You Should Own or Lease Your Truck

A Note Before We Start

Tax law is not a place for general advice to substitute for specific counsel. The concepts in this article are educational. The numbers used are illustrative. Your actual tax situation depends on your entity structure, your annual taxable income, your state’s conformity with federal law, and decisions that need to be made in consultation with a qualified CPA or tax professional who knows your books. Read this to understand the concepts. Then take it to your accountant and have the real conversation with actual numbers.

That said, the concepts here are not obscure or complicated. The figures are only illustrative examples for educational purposes. They are things every owner-operator who owns equipment should understand, because not understanding them is costing real money if they are purchasing outright.

What Depreciation Actually Is

When you buy a truck, the IRS does not let you deduct the full purchase price as a business expense the way you would deduct a fuel fill-up or a tire repair. Equipment is an asset with a useful life that extends beyond the year of purchase. The standard IRS approach is to spread the deduction across that useful life, which for a Class 8 tractor is five years under the standard MACRS schedule.

So if you pay $160,000 for a truck and apply straight-line depreciation over five years, you deduct roughly $32,000 per year for five years. Each year’s deduction reduces your taxable income by that amount, which reduces what you owe in federal income tax.

That is the baseline. The actual rules give you two tools that do something very different, and very much more useful for a capital-constrained owner-operator.

Section 179: Deducting the Whole Truck in Year One

Section 179 of the Internal Revenue Code allows a business to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment in the year it is placed in service, rather than spreading the deduction over five years. For 2026, the maximum Section 179 deduction is $2,560,000, according to IRS Revenue Procedure 2025-32. A Class 8 tractor is explicitly qualifying property. There is no SUV cap, no passenger vehicle limitation. A semi-truck bought and placed in service in 2026 is eligible for full Section 179 expensing up to your taxable income for the year.

That last phrase matters: Section 179 cannot create a loss. The deduction is capped at your net taxable income from the business. If you earn $120,000 in taxable income from your trucking operation and you buy a $160,000 truck, you can deduct up to $120,000 under Section 179 in year one, reducing your taxable income to zero. The remaining $40,000 of purchase cost does not disappear. It carries forward as a Section 179 carryover deduction that can be applied in future tax years.

The practical translation: instead of getting a $32,000 deduction spread over five years, you can potentially get a $120,000 deduction in year one, eliminating your entire federal income tax liability for that year. The cash you would have sent to the IRS stays in your business.

Bonus Depreciation: The Other Tool, Now Back at 100 Percent

Bonus depreciation is a separate first-year depreciation mechanism that works alongside Section 179 rather than replacing it. It had been in the process of phasing out under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act schedule, dropping to 60 percent in 2024 and heading toward zero by 2027. Then Congress changed the rules.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, permanently restored bonus depreciation to 100 percent for qualifying property acquired and placed in service after January 19, 2025. This was confirmed and clarified by the IRS in Notice 2026-11, issued January 14, 2026. For a Class 8 tractor purchased and placed in service in 2026, 100 percent bonus depreciation is available, and it is now a permanent feature of the tax code rather than a temporary provision.

The key difference between Section 179 and bonus depreciation: bonus depreciation can create a net operating loss (NOL). Section 179 cannot. If your taxable income is $80,000 and you buy a $160,000 truck, Section 179 can zero out your $80,000 in taxable income. Bonus depreciation on the remaining $80,000 basis can push your tax year into a loss, which can then be carried forward to offset income in future years.

Used equipment qualifies for both Section 179 and bonus depreciation as long as it is new to the taxpayer. A three-year-old Kenworth purchased from a dealer or at auction, one you have never owned before, qualifies. This matters because the used Class 8 market is where most owner-operators buy. According to ACT Research’s State of the Industry data for early 2026, average retail prices for used Class 8 tractors have been running in the range of $55,000 to $60,000, with December 2025 same-dealer sales averaging $57,135. At those prices, the full-expensing math is accessible to operators who are not buying brand new iron.

The Dollar Difference: Owning Versus Leasing

Here is where the buy-versus-lease comparison changes when tax treatment enters the picture.

Under a true operating lease, the truck is not your asset. The leasing company owns it. Your monthly lease payment is a fully deductible operating expense, which is clean and simple, but you receive no depreciation deduction because there is nothing for you to depreciate. You do not own the equipment. When the lease ends, you hand the truck back with no residual asset value on your side of the ledger.

Under ownership, financed or purchased outright, the truck is your asset. You depreciate it. And with Section 179 and bonus depreciation both available at 100 percent for 2026, a significant portion of that purchase price can come off your taxable income in year one.

Let’s walk through a simplified illustration to make this concrete. Assume an owner-operator filing as a sole proprietor or single-member LLC with $100,000 in taxable income before the equipment purchase, in a 22 percent federal marginal tax bracket. They are considering a used 2023 Peterbilt 579 priced at say $90,000 just for simple math purposes.

If they lease: the truck generates no depreciation deduction. They pay their full income tax on $100,000. At a 22 percent effective rate on that income, that is a meaningful federal tax liability, and the lease payment itself reduces income but does not create any accelerated year-one benefit.

If they buy: they apply Section 179 to the full $90,000 purchase price, reducing their taxable income from $100,000 to $10,000. Their federal income tax is calculated on $10,000 rather than $100,000. Depending on their bracket, the tax savings in year one from that depreciation deduction can approach or exceed $19,000 to $20,000 compared to the leasing scenario.

That $19,000 to $20,000 is not revenue. It is a reduction in cash sent to the federal government. It is money that stays in the business in year one, available for debt service on the truck loan, for reserve capital, or for operating expenses. When you factor that tax benefit into the true cost of ownership versus leasing, the comparison looks very different from a simple payment-to-payment analysis.

This is the angle some owner-operators miss entirely. They compare the lease payment to the loan payment and stop there. The loan payment is not the full cost of ownership any more than the lease payment is the full cost of leasing. The depreciation deduction is part of the ownership equation, and at current equipment prices and current tax law, it is a substantial part.

What a Finance Lease Looks Like in the Tax Code

One complexity worth understanding is that not all leases are operating leases. Some structures called leases are actually treated as conditional sales contracts by the IRS, which means the IRS views the operator as the owner of the equipment for tax purposes even though the paperwork says “lease.” If the structure gives you all the incidents of ownership and the residual buy-out is nominal, the IRS may require you to treat it as a purchase. In that case, you can claim depreciation as if you owned it, because the IRS says you effectively do.

This distinction matters in the lease-purchase arrangements that are common in trucking. A lease-purchase with a $1 buy-out at the end is almost always treated as a purchase for tax purposes. That means you can claim Section 179 and bonus depreciation on the full cost of the equipment, even though your paperwork says “lease.” The monthly payments are treated as principal and interest rather than fully deductible lease expense.

The tax treatment of any specific lease arrangement is a determination your CPA needs to make based on the actual contract language. But the principle is important: the label on the document does not control the tax treatment. The economic substance of the arrangement does.

Depreciation Recapture: The Side of This Nobody Mentions

Accelerated depreciation in year one comes with a consequence that every operator should understand before they claim it: depreciation recapture.

When you take a large Section 179 or bonus depreciation deduction in year one, you are reducing the tax basis of the truck toward zero. If you later sell that truck for more than its tax basis (which is likely, since you may have depreciated it to zero but the truck still has market value), the IRS recaptures the depreciation. The gain on the sale up to the total depreciation you claimed is taxed as ordinary income, not at the more favorable capital gains rate. This is governed by Section 1245 of the Internal Revenue Code, which covers depreciable personal property including trucks.

Under Section 1245, as analyzed by Blue J Legal’s published tax guidance and confirmed by IRS Form 4797 instructions, any gain on the sale of a business vehicle up to the amount of depreciation previously claimed is taxed at ordinary income tax rates, which can reach 37 percent for high-earning sole proprietors. Only the gain in excess of total depreciation claimed (if the sale price exceeds your original purchase price) gets capital gains treatment.

The practical implication: if you bought a truck for $90,000, took $90,000 in Section 179 in year one, and three years later you sell it for $60,000, you have a $60,000 gain (since your basis is now zero). That $60,000 is recaptured as ordinary income in the year of sale. You owe tax on it in that year.

This is not a reason to avoid depreciation. It is a reason to plan for it. The timing of equipment sales matters. Trading equipment in a year with lower taxable income, or planning the sale in the context of your broader tax picture, is something to model with your CPA before you sign a purchase agreement, not after. Understanding recapture also changes the conversation about whether to hold the truck or upgrade it. There is no free lunch. But there is a lot of money left on the table by operators who take the deduction without understanding what happens when they sell.

State Conformity: The Variable Nobody Mentions Until It’s Too Late

Federal Section 179 and bonus depreciation rules are uniform at the federal level. State income tax treatment is not. Some states conform fully to federal depreciation rules. Others do not. California, for example, has its own depreciation schedule that does not match federal law. An operator who takes a $90,000 federal Section 179 deduction in California may find that the same deduction does not exist at the state level, and they owe California income tax calculated on income that, for federal purposes, was zeroed out by the depreciation deduction.

According to the Section 179.org guidance for 2026, which aggregates state conformity information, state rules vary significantly, and the state analysis is a required part of understanding the true tax value of any depreciation strategy. This is one of the reasons the conversation with a tax professional who knows your state’s rules is not optional. The federal math can look compelling and the state math can change the picture meaningfully depending on where you file.

For Fleet Owners: Stacking Section 179 Across Multiple Trucks

The Section 179 phase-out threshold for 2026 is $4,090,000, meaning the deduction begins to reduce dollar-for-dollar only if your total qualifying equipment purchases for the year exceed that figure. For a small fleet buying two or three trucks in a year, the full $2,560,000 deduction limit is available for each purchase, capped at your taxable income.

A five-truck fleet that replaces all five units in a single tax year at an average of $160,000 per truck has $800,000 in qualifying purchases, all of which can potentially be expensed in year one under Section 179 and bonus depreciation, subject to the taxable income limitation. The tax impact of concentrating equipment purchases into a single year versus spreading them over multiple years is a meaningful planning decision. Some fleet operators will choose to spread purchases to avoid creating a large NOL that takes multiple years to use. Others will accelerate purchases into a high-income year to absorb the deductions against peak taxable income. Technically, neither approach is universally better. The right answer is specific to your income pattern and your state’s tax treatment and be sure to consult a professional.

The broader planning point is this: equipment acquisition decisions are also tax decisions. The timing of a truck purchase affects the year in which depreciation is available. Placing equipment in service before December 31 locks in the deduction for that tax year. Equipment ordered but not yet delivered by year-end does not qualify until it is placed in service. These details, which sound like accountant language, translate to real dollars. Missing a year-end placed-in-service deadline can push a deduction from a high-income year into a lower-income year and reduce its value, or vice versa.

The Practical Starting Point

The goal of this article is not to give you a tax strategy. It is to give you enough framework to have a meaningful conversation with a tax professional who knows your situation.

Before that conversation, gather three things. First, your estimated taxable income from the business for the current tax year. Second, your state of domicile and whether you file state income tax there. Third, the terms of any equipment purchase or lease you are considering, specifically whether the structure is an operating lease, a finance lease, or a conditional sales arrangement.

With those three pieces of information, a qualified CPA who works with owner-operators can run the actual depreciation math on your specific situation, show you the year-one tax impact in dollars, model the recapture consequence when you eventually sell, and compare the true total cost of ownership against the true total cost of leasing. That conversation, with real numbers instead of illustrative ones, is where the tens of thousands of dollars either get captured or left on the table.

If you do not currently have a CPA who works regularly with trucking operators and understands the industry-specific issues, our partner ATBS (American Trucking Business Services) provides tax preparation and business services specifically for owner-operators and is one of the resources OOIDA has pointed its members to for years. The conversation is worth having.