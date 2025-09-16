The Truth About Fuel Economy – Two Things You Can Actually Control

You can’t avoid paying for fuel. But the truth is, many small carriers are bleeding thousands each month because they’re not controlling the two things they can control:

Station selection — what you pay at the pump



— what you pay at the pump Fuel consumption — how much you burn with your foot on the pedal



Everything else—load rates, lane volatility, repair costs—is a roll of the dice in this market. Fuel? That’s your game to win or lose.

So today we’re breaking it down. Real math. Real examples. Real choices.

Part 1: Station Selection – Stop Guessing at the Pump

Let’s say you fill up 120 gallons per stop for easy math purposes, and you’re stopping 2x per week. That’s 240 gallons per week. Now here’s the split: