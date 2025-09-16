Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FeaturedThe Playbook

The Truth About Local Food Service Trucking – Hard Miles, Heavy Cases, and the Grind Behind the Paycheck

Local food service trucking isn’t just another driving job — it’s a high-pressure, physically demanding grind where drivers face tight delivery windows, heavy case counts, and long days of manual labor, often through the night, in challenging conditions. Here's what you need to know before stepping into the cab.

Adam Wingfield
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves. Delivering to restaurants isn’t just parking and pallet jacks — it’s ramps, sidewalks, weather, and everything in between. Food service drivers earn every dollar.)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Food service trucking involves physically demanding work, including loading, unloading, and navigating various environments, often under tight deadlines.
  • New drivers typically start on the "Extra Board," handling unpredictable routes and schedules with little guaranteed time off, earning seniority over time.
  • Compensation is often based on mileage, stops, and number of cases delivered, with high earning potential for efficient drivers, but requiring significant effort.
  • While offering the potential for local routes and high earnings, the job demands physical stamina, consistent effort, and a tolerance for challenging work conditions.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

When many drivers hear “local route,” they picture early starts, dinner at home, and steady pay. But when it comes to local food service trucking, that image misses a lot of what it really takes. This isn’t dry van drop-and-hook. This is backbreaking work, punishing schedules, constant hustle, and hours behind the wheel — all in a day cab.

And if you’re new? You’re not just lifting thousands of pounds a day. You’re earning every route, every Friday off, and every ounce of seniority one case at a time.

Let’s break down what it really means to work in food service delivery — from key drops to 2-day hauls, and everything in between.

The Extra Board: Where Some New Drivers Start

In many food service companies, seniority runs the show. That means if you’re new, you’re not getting a dedicated route. You’ll be assigned to what’s called the Extra Board — covering for other drivers who are sick, on vacation, or out on leave.

Depending on the company, some days you might deliver to grocery stores. Other days, it’s schools, hospitals, fast food joints, or family restaurants. You don’t really know until dispatch tells you — and even then, the stops can change last minute. Sometimes, the extra board also means you are “on call” meaning you must be available at a moment’s noticed, so are you really even “off”?

  • You could be routed 30 miles away one day… and 300 miles the next.
  • You could be starting at 3:00 AM on Monday… and 10:00 PM on Wednesday.
  • And weekends off? Those are earned, not given. The weekend-friendly, low-touch, tight-stop-count routes? They’re for the drivers who’ve been there 10+ years.

Two-Day Routes in a Day Cab

If your run is far enough away, you’ll be put on a 2-day route. That means:

  • You drive hundreds of miles out, typically to rural or small-town accounts.
  • You hammer out as many stops as are on your dispatch on Day 1 — often doing 10+ stops depending on distance.
  • When your clock runs out, the company pays for a hotel stay.
  • Day 2, you wake up early, finish your route, and possibly pick up a backhaul — warehouse returns or inventory from nearby vendors — on your way back to the main terminal.

This isn’t a vacation. You’re still running full stops. And if you’re not quick, you might be dealing with roll-over time issues that could cost you hours — or your next day’s assignment.

What Unloading Really Looks Like

Let’s talk about the unload — the part that separates food service from every other kind of trucking.

Here’s how a typical stop works:

  • You park on the street or in the parking lot if there is enough room. Sometimes in the dark. Sometimes in a sketchy part of town.
  • You set up your ramp off the truck. Hope it’s not icy.
  • You grab a hand truck, ideally one with working brakes.
  • You load as many boxes at a time. They’re not always evenly balanced.
  • Then you head down the ramp, over the curb ramp, and into the building — sometimes into a tight freezer, down a hallway, or through a back kitchen.

Oh, and you do this in rain, snow, heat, and everything in between. Restaurants don’t care that there’s a thunderstorm. They still need their chicken tenders.

Key Drops and Closed-Restaurant Routes

One of the most unique aspects of food service trucking is the key drop — delivering to a closed business with no staff on site. This is a huge responsibility. You’re:

  • Unlocking the business (usually a restaurant),
  • Delivering frozen, dry, and refrigerated goods to the correct storage areas,
  • Locking up behind yourself,
  • And leaving proof of delivery with detailed notes.

Mistakes here — like putting frozen items in the dry room — can cost the company thousands and damage trust with the customer. It’s just you, the dark kitchen, and the stop clock ticking.

The Pay: Mileage + Piece Count

Food service jobs generally don’t run on hourly wages. Instead, they’re typically structured like this:

Pay ComponentDescription
Mileage PayPaid for every mile driven (loaded + empty)
Stop PayPaid per stop made (some pay more for harder locations)
Piece Count PayPaid per case delivered — the more cases on the trailer, the more you earn

Top drivers can clear some good money, but you earn it. You’re burning calories, busting your back, and racing the clock.

The Pros and Cons – Real Talk

Let’s break it down honestly:

Pros:

  • High earning potential if you’re fast, consistent, and reliable
  • Local routes (eventually), so you can be home more often
  • Great exercise — you’ll stay in shape, guaranteed
  • Stability — restaurants always need food

Cons:

  • Physically demanding — not a job you “ease into”
  • Extra Board stress — no route stability until you earn it
  • Tight deadlines — you’re on the clock all day
  • Rough environments — dark alleys, icy sidewalks, sketchy neighborhoods

Example: A Day in the Life

Driver: Marcus, age 32
Company: Regional Food Distributor
Route: 2-Day route to rural South Carolina

Day 1:

  • 10:30 PM start
  • 340 miles to first stop
  • 11 stops across 4 towns
  • 1,726 total pieces delivered
  • Hotel stay by 9:45 AM

Day 2:

  • 10:00 PM start
  • 4 stops to finish route
  • Backhaul from poultry plant
  • Return to yard by 10:00 AM

Final Thoughts

Local food service trucking is not for everyone. It’s not just about driving — it’s about delivering. Literally.

It’s loading, unloading, hauling through tight spaces, sweating through uniforms, and earning your spot on a better route through hustle and consistency.

But if you’ve got the work ethic, the stamina, and the willingness to grind through your early months, it can be one of the most rewarding local gigs in trucking — both financially and personally.

Adam Wingfield