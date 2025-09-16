The Truth About Local Food Service Trucking – Hard Miles, Heavy Cases, and the Grind Behind the Paycheck

When many drivers hear “local route,” they picture early starts, dinner at home, and steady pay. But when it comes to local food service trucking, that image misses a lot of what it really takes. This isn’t dry van drop-and-hook. This is backbreaking work, punishing schedules, constant hustle, and hours behind the wheel — all in a day cab.

And if you’re new? You’re not just lifting thousands of pounds a day. You’re earning every route, every Friday off, and every ounce of seniority one case at a time.

Let’s break down what it really means to work in food service delivery — from key drops to 2-day hauls, and everything in between.

The Extra Board: Where Some New Drivers Start

In many food service companies, seniority runs the show. That means if you’re new, you’re not getting a dedicated route. You’ll be assigned to what’s called the Extra Board — covering for other drivers who are sick, on vacation, or out on leave.