Three Trucks Hit CSX Trains in Metro Atlanta in Under a Week. Every One of Them Is a Lesson in the Crossing Mistake That Kills Drivers.

In the span of five days, three tractor-trailers were struck by CSX freight trains in metro Atlanta. The trucks were destroyed. Fires broke out in each case. By something close to luck, no one was killed. That cluster is worth every owner-operator’s attention, not because Atlanta is uniquely dangerous, but because the same scenario repeated three times in one week, and it is the scenario that ends drivers’ lives at crossings all over the country.

Here is what happened, and the hard operational lesson underneath it.

Three Crashes, Same Story

The first hit on the afternoon of June 25, in Fairburn, a fast-growing logistics suburb on Atlanta’s south side. A CSX train struck a tractor-trailer at the Highway 29 crossing near Bishop Road. According to Fairburn Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo, the truck had gotten stuck on the tracks and could not clear in time before the train arrived. The driver had just enough time to get out and run before the train hit the rig. The truck caught fire. Two people were aboard the train, one suffered minor injuries, and the truck driver was unhurt. As the chief put it, the train was not going to stop and does not stop quickly, and there was real potential for loss of life from both the impact and the fire.

The second came the very next morning, June 26, just before 3:45 a.m., at the Lee Street crossing in southwest Atlanta. A southbound CSX freight train struck a tractor-trailer and dragged it hundreds of feet before stopping. The truck was destroyed, it caught fire, and what appeared to be hundreds of packages were scattered across the tracks. The crash happened directly beneath MARTA infrastructure and forced the transit agency to shut down rail service between West End and Oakland City stations, running a bus bridge during the morning commute. The truck driver could not be located at first. A nearby resident told Channel 2 he could not see how anyone got out of that wreck. The driver, it later emerged, was in shock, walked to a relative’s home, and turned himself in to investigators afterward.

The third happened this morning, just after 3 a.m., near Boulder Park Road and Nathan Road in southwest Atlanta. Another CSX train, another tractor-trailer, another collision under investigation. No injuries reported.

In all three, investigators have said the same thing: the trucks ended up on the tracks as a train approached, and they have not yet explained why the vehicles were positioned there at the moment of impact. That “why” is the entire ballgame, and it is where the lesson lives for every driver who crosses tracks.

Why a Truck on the Tracks Is the Deadliest Position in Trucking

Whether it is a high cresting crossing where the landing gear gets stuck, or a driver simply isn’t paying attention, a freight train cannot stop for you. This is the single most important fact about grade crossings, and it does not care how good a driver you are. A loaded freight train can require more than a mile to stop from track speed. By the time a locomotive engineer sees a truck hung up on the crossing ahead, there is virtually nothing the engineer can do. The physics have already decided the outcome. The only variable left is whether the truck is out of the way in time, and that is determined entirely by decisions the truck driver made before the train ever came into view.

Trucks get caught on crossings for reasons that are specific to large vehicles and that a four-wheeler never has to think about. A long wheelbase and low ground clearance can leave a trailer high-centered on a humped or uneven crossing, the undercarriage grounding out on the raised track bed while the wheels lose their grip. A driver who pulls onto the tracks expecting the traffic ahead to keep moving can get boxed in with the trailer still on the rails when traffic stops. Tight crossing geometry, a sharp approach angle, or a crossing that sits close to an intersection can all leave a long vehicle straddling the tracks with nowhere to go. Frederick Burns, a flatbed driver who spoke to Atlanta media after the Fairburn crash, said plainly that getting stuck on tracks is a hazard experienced drivers are acutely aware of and that these situations are not as rare as people think.

The Atlanta cluster is a concentrated, visible version of a national problem. Collisions at grade crossings disproportionately involve large trucks and buses precisely because those vehicles need more time and distance to clear the tracks than anything else on the road. When the margin is thin, the truck is the vehicle most likely to still be on the rails when the train arrives.

The Rules That Exist Specifically to Keep This From Happening

Because the consequences are so large, there is a specific set of practices built around commercial vehicles at crossings, and they exist precisely because the failure mode is fatal.

Never start across a crossing you cannot completely clear, period. This is the cardinal rule and the one that would have prevented most truck-train crashes. Do not pull onto the tracks until you are certain there is room on the other side for your entire vehicle, trailer included, to clear the rails completely without stopping. If traffic ahead is backed up, if a light at the next intersection might trap you, if you are not sure the whole rig will fit on the far side, you do not start across. You wait. The few minutes you save by squeezing onto a crossing are not worth the only outcome that goes wrong there.

Know your clearance and your crossing. High-profile and low-clearance trailers are at real risk of hanging up on humped crossings, and many such crossings are marked for exactly that reason. A driver running an unfamiliar route with a low trailer needs to be reading for those warnings and planning around them.

Use the emergency notification system. Every public grade crossing in the country is required to post a blue-and-white Emergency Notification System sign with a toll-free number and a unique crossing identification number. If your truck ever does become stuck on a crossing, the sequence is fixed and it is not negotiable: get yourself and anyone with you out of the truck and far away from the tracks first, then call the number on that sign to report the crossing and stop approaching trains, and if you cannot find the number, call 911. People over property, every time. The truck is replaceable. You are not.

The drivers in all three Atlanta crashes got the first part right. Each of them got out and got clear before the train hit. That is why these are stories about destroyed equipment rather than funerals. But the goal is not to escape the truck in the final seconds. It is to never be on the tracks with a train coming in the first place.

The Part That Should Concern Every Carrier

There is a detail in the June 26 Lee Street crash that turns this from a driver-behavior story into a carrier-accountability story. The trucking company connected to that wreck, identified in reporting as MGM Worldwide Logistics, was reported to have been linked to a string of prior crashes, and the driver initially left the scene before later turning himself in. The company’s owner said not all of those prior incidents were serious. CSX police are leading the investigation.

Set aside the specifics of that one company, which are still under investigation, and look at the principle, because it matters for every small carrier. A pattern of crashes is not invisible anymore. It lives in the FMCSA Safety Measurement System, it shows up in CSA scores, and after the Supreme Court’s broker liability ruling this spring, a carrier’s crash and safety record is now a direct source of legal and commercial exposure. Brokers are scrutinizing safety profiles to decide who they will work with. Insurers are pricing risk against them. A carrier with a visible crash pattern is a carrier whose freight access and insurability are both at risk, entirely apart from the human cost of the crashes themselves.

Leaving the scene compounds it. A driver who departs the scene of a crash, whatever the reason, creates a compliance and legal problem on top of the underlying incident. The right thing and the required thing are the same: stay, report, cooperate, and document. Being in shock is understandable and human, but the record does not grade on sympathy.

The Takeaway

Three trucks, three trains, five days, one root cause. Every one of these crashes traces back to a truck being on the tracks with a train coming, and every one of them was survivable only because the timing of the driver’s escape happened to work out. That is a dangerous risk, and the way you keep from ever needing it is simple to state and requires discipline to live: never put your truck on a crossing you cannot completely clear, know your clearances, and if the worst happens, get out, get clear, and call the number on the sign.

The freight has to cross the tracks. You do not have to be on them when the train arrives. In a region like Atlanta, where dense interstate networks and heavy CSX and Norfolk Southern freight lines run through the same industrial districts your loads move through, crossings are a daily reality, and the discipline at each one is what stands between a routine trip and the kind of week metro Atlanta just had.