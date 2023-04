Logistics company Transportation Insight Holding Co., a combination of logistics providers Nolan Transportation Group and Transportation Insight, has let go President and COO Geoff Kelley and 60 employees in a restructuring, the Atlanta-based company confirmed Friday night.

The company said the move was designed to make TI more responsive to customers and carriers. TI said it plans to hire 300 salespeople in June.

Kelley joined the company in early 2020. No successor has been announced.