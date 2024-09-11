Watch Now


TIA calls for resolution to ILA labor dispute as holiday season nears

Transportation Intermediaries Association urges Biden to monitor situation, intervene if necessary

Caleb Revill
With 43% of U.S. imports moving through East and Gulf Coast ports, TIA CEO Anne Reinke said early disruptions in holiday freight movement are already occurring. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

With the International Longshoremen’s Association’s readiness to strike at its highest in over a decade, the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) has called for an urgent resolution to the labor dispute between union workers and their employers at the East and Gulf Coast ports.

In a news release published Wednesday by TIA, the organization for third-party logistics professionals stated that the looming threat of a strike by ILA members could disrupt the critical holiday shopping season in the U.S.

“A strike could have severe consequences on our nation’s supply chain, impacting businesses from retail to manufacturing at a time when holiday shipments are peaking,” said TIA CEO Anne Reinke in the release. “With 43% of U.S. imports moving through these ports, we are already seeing early disruptions in freight movement, and our members are preparing for potential bottlenecks. However, the longer this uncertainty continues, the more likely we’ll see cascading delays.”

The release states that TIA is also urging the Biden administration to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to intervene if necessary to protect the integrity of the U.S. supply chain. The White House has not yet made a statement addressing the labor dispute.


Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at [email protected].