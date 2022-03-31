Toll management leader Bestpass takes aim at citations

The saying goes that “… in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” The same goes for fleets and toll violations.

Without proper technology, fleets can quickly accrue multiple costly violations over the thousands of miles they drive each week. That’s why it’s best to hit the road prepared.

Bestpass, the leading provider of nationwide toll management solutions, helps fleets and owner-operators reduce violations and paper bills, ensuring each toll is accounted for in a timely manner.

CEO Tom Fogarty joined FreightWaves’ WHAT THE TRUCK?!? to share the importance of proactive toll management and transponder technology and to spotlight Bestpass’ newest target: citations payment services. Processing over 300,000 toll transactions daily, Bestpass will be adding the ability to process open road camera tickets.

With speeding, red light and HOV cameras popping up seemingly everywhere, it’s only a matter of time before a citation or two finds you.

“With citations, essentially tickets, that’s where the liability goes far beyond just not paying a toll. You can end up with a suspended license, a seized vehicle, among other things; it’s a very delicate matter,” Fogarty said. Although Bestpass can’t reverse a citation, the goal is to mitigate the total cost, making sure it’s processed timely to avoid further penalties and identify opportunities for training for drivers who receive multiple citations.

Fogarty is confident that the new citation payment service, launching in April, will complement Bestpass’ toll management services well.

“We’ve been running in pilot mode with several of our 20,000 customers over the last four months to make sure that we understand all the challenges, making sure the solution is primed and ready to go and as tech enabled as possible to move forward.”

Bestpass already serves 70 of the top 100 fleets in the United States and is fast approaching 2 million vehicles under management.

Fogarty said that onboarding is pretty straightforward. Fleets need only to equip their vehicles with Bestpass transponders and register their license plates to the online database. After that, as long as everything’s kept up to date, toll violations will become a thing of the past.

Bestpass offers customized transponder plans for fleets that include deployment, assignment and tracking. When toll charges are incurred, rest assured that each bill is accounted for as Bestpass’ coverage includes every tolling authority nationwide.

Violations, especially toll charges, burden trucking fleets of all sizes. That includes one of America’s largest retailers. Fogarty said the retailer, a client, had accrued boxes and boxes of violations and just wanted the problem to go away.

“Using Bestpass’ toll management solutions, we were able to do that,” Fogarty said. “Our surveys show that we reduce violations by 95%. We feel pretty good about that, and so do our customers who feel like a lot of frustration has been let out of a balloon.”

