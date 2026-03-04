Torc Robotics takes autonomous trucks into Michigan’s snow and ice

Torc Robotics is taking its autonomous trucks where few competitors have ventured: the snow, ice and rain of Michigan’s humid continental climate. The Daimler Truck subsidiary announced it will expand public-road testing to the greater Ann Arbor area using the latest-generation autonomous chassis based on the Freightliner Cascadia.

This marks a first and strategic departure from the Sun Belt corridors that dominate autonomous trucking development.

The expansion builds on Torc’s existing operations in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Dallas-Fort Worth, but the Michigan push carries distinct significance. After establishing an engineering office in Ann Arbor last year, the company is now putting that development work directly on Michigan roads.

“It really represents the next step in our path toward commercialization when we look at more environments for the trucks to operate within and validate the overall software and hardware that we’re building,” said Dave Anderson, vice president of engineering at Torc. “You’ve got a much broader set of scenarios that we can begin to subject our hardware and software to.”