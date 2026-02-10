Trade organization warns USMCA exit could jeopardize millions of US jobs

The Business Roundtable is warning that withdrawing from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) could disrupt deeply integrated North American supply chains and put millions of U.S. jobs at risk, even as the Trump administration signals growing dissatisfaction with the trade pact it once championed.

New analysis released by the CEO-led business group shows that U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico supported 1.2 million Texas jobs in 2023, with Texas exporting $168 billion in goods and services to its North American neighbors in 2024.

Since 2015, Texas goods exports to Canada and Mexico have risen 35%, while services exports climbed 38%, according to the data.

“Extending USMCA in a timely manner is critical to the vitality of U.S. businesses. As the first