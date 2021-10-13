Trailer orders ramp up in September, pushing existing bookings into 2022

Trailer manufacturers began to satiate pent-up fleet demand in September, but new bookings pushed the length of the backlog for delivery into 2022 amid uncertainties surrounding rolling supply shortages.

Preliminary reports from ACT Research show trailer manufacturers posted 28,500 net orders in September, a 130% gain from August but 45% behind September 2020, the third-highest orders in history.

“We’ve been awaiting the opening of the 2022 orderboard, and that finally occurred during September,” said Frank Maly, ACT director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research. “While demand remains very strong, that action was not universal as the market was a mix of OEMs accepting orders while some remain on the sidelines.”

Great Dane, the Savannah, Georgia-based No; 3 trailer maker based on 2020 production, said it has turned the order spigot on for some but not all orders.

Meanwhile, City of Industry, California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing Corp., the No. 4 manufacturer, said it has not accepted any 2022 orders yet.

“As of today, we’re out to the second quarter,” UTM marketing manager Brett Olsen told FreightWaves. “We’re currently not taking orders, but we anticipate we will in the near future.”

Industry leader Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) declined to comment on orders.

Early 2022 orders proceed slowly

“We have begun to open up the first part of 2022 but not the full year,” Chris Hammond, Great Dane executive vice president of sales, told FreightWaves. “I suspect we will have Q1 filled very soon.”

Component and materials pricing and availability, as well as staffing challenges, are hampering the timely matching of demand and production.

ACT reported 34,000 gross trailer orders across the industry, suggesting a high number of cancellations and retiming of some 2021 orders.

“There aren’t any cancellations, just rolling of orders that [we] will not complete this year,” Hammond said. “Some orders for this year rolled over into 2022 prior to starting to price early 2022 [trailers], so that does limit the number of new orders we can take.”

Rolling shortages

Great Dane is managing to keep all of its lines across nine plants running, but it does not have all the assemblers it would like.

UTM’s Olsen said, “We are struggling getting to the levels required by the current demand in most of our plants.”

Stepping up production is also impacted by rolling shortages of parts and components..

“A lot of items are a challenge,” Hammond said, mentioning foam suspensions as an example. “It seems everyone has components stuck in the supply chain somewhere. Every day the plants are working to get something to keep the lines running.”

“You name it, it’s difficult to get.” Utility trailer manufacturing marketing manager Brett Olsen

Added UTM’s Olsen: “You name it, it’s difficult to get.”

Fleet demand for trailers to handle a robust freight market is expected to lead to elevated orders as orderboards fully open in coming months, Maly said.

