Trailers as a service offers peace of mind for shippers 

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Wabash’s trailer-as-a-service offering addresses needs of asset-light shippers.

DETAILS: As the equipment business normalizes following a boom cycle of equipment ordering, Wabash is building out a trailer-as-a-service offering that offers peace of mind to shippers. Tim Griesgraber explains how this new model addresses the worry of losing time to breakdowns.

KEY QUOTES FROM TIM GRIESGRABER:

“Demand will likely return to normal as many fleets still need replacement [equipment], but they’ve scaled back some of the growth aspects.”

“The reality in the way we see the macro trends, e-commerce is creating a ton of inefficiency in the network. Talk about driver wait times, detention, difficulty getting appointments, parking — all that stuff is going to have an impact on the trailer.”





“The traditional idea of buying and selling a trailer, that’s not going to be enough. We have to think of different ways we can insert that capacity into the marketplace just like our customers have to think of more dynamic ways of winning business. We might have to think of more nimble ways to provide capacity to those customers as they are trying to meet demand.”