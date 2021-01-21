Transportation consultant Joshi named FMCSA deputy administrator

Meera Joshi, a transportation consultant who is an advocate for “data-driven policy and urban planning” according to her LinkedIn profile, has been named deputy administrator at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Thursday.

Joshi takes the reins from Wiley Deck, who had been FMCSA’s Deputy Administrator since Acting Administrator Jim Mullen left the agency in August.

Joshi, who most recently worked as the New York general manager for transportation consultancy Sam Schwartz, will lead FMCSA until an administrator is nominated and confirmed, a DOT source confirmed. Prior to Sam Schwartz, Joshi was chairman and CEO at the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) from 2014 to 2019.

“As chair and CEO of TLC, Meera spearheaded novel regulations, resolving challenges brought on by the rapid growth of rideshare services while simultaneously enhancing passengers’ safe access to a wide range of new mobility,” according to her Sam Schwartz biography.

Joshi was among a slate of 40 named as key members of DOT leadership on the first day of the Biden administration. It includes Lana Hurdle, currently deputy assistant secretary for budget and programs, who will serve as acting secretary of transportation until Secretary-Designate Pete Buttigieg is confirmed.

“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., senior adviser to the secretary and acting chief of staff. “President Biden has been clear: Stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”

Others named to temporarily lead DOT agencies include:

Steve Cliff, deputy administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lucinda Lessley, deputy administrator, Maritime Administration.

Amit Bose, deputy administrator, Federal Railroad Administration.

Stephanie Pollack, deputy administrator, Federal Highway Administration.

A. Bradley Mims, deputy administrator, Federal Aviation Administration.

