Trimble posts Q4 beat despite ongoing weakness in freight demand

Trimble Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with its transportation and logistics segment posting organic growth and setting the stage for accelerated revenue and margin expansion in 2026, the company said Tuesday.
The Westminster, Colorado-based technology provider reported fourth-quarter earnings results and held a call with analysts before the market opened. Trimble posted revenue of $969.8 million, down 1% year over year but exceeding Wall Street analysts’ predictions of $950 million in the fourth quarter.
For full-year 2025, Trimble posted $3.59 billion in revenue and recorded annualized recurring revenue of $2.39 billion, up 14% organically.
Trimble’s transportation and logistics (T&L) segment generated $136 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 4% organically, and $527 million for full-year 2025, representing 5% organic growth year over year.
Trimble CEO Rob Painter said the company’s T&L unit continued to grow despite ongoing weakness in freight demand.
Annualized recurring revenue for the segment reached $508 million, up 7% organically, reflecting continued expansion across Trimble Transporeon, enterprise transportation management systems and mapping solutions.
“We continue to grow [transportation and logistics], despite a more challenged freight market, driven by our unique ability to connect carrier TMS, shipper, maintenance, mileage, navigation, fuel tax reporting and fleet workflows across both North America and Europe” Painter said.
“In the third quarter we announced Proctor and Gamble as an anchor tenant. In December, we won the business of one of the world’s leading beverage companies to manage their U.S.-based spot, bid and strategic procurement.”
Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a provider of technology for trucking companies, freight brokerages and 3PLs. The company also operates in industries such as construction and buildings, geospatial hardware and software, and resources and utilities.
The company’s adjusted earnings came to $1 per share beating Wall Street analysts’ earnings predictions of 96 cents per share.
Trimble’s T&L unit delivered an operating income margin of 22.9% in both the fourth quarter and the full year, though margins were pressured by stranded costs following Trimble’s divestiture of its mobility business earlier in 2025.
More than 90% of segment revenue is now recurring, underscoring the company’s transition away from transactional software and hardware toward subscription-based platforms, according to the earnings presentation.
Management said organic growth in 2025 was led primarily by Maps, Transporeon and forestry-related offerings, with strong customer additions among large shippers, carriers and logistics service providers in both North America and Europe.
Looking ahead, Trimble expects its transportation and logistics business to reaccelerate modestly in 2026 as freight markets stabilize and enterprise customers expand usage of connected workflows.
For full-year 2026, Trimble guided total company revenue to a range of $3.81 billion to $3.91 billion, implying 6% to 9% growth, with organic annualized recurring revenue expected to rise 12% to 14%.
Segment-level guidance calls for transportation and logistics revenue of approximately $565 million, up from $527 million in 2025, with mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and high-single-digit ARR growth expected year over year.
Painter said Trimble remains cautious about macro conditions in freight, but sees long-term opportunity in connecting shipper, carrier and logistics data across its platforms.
“When we look at the macro environment, we still see a more challenged freight market, but that is reflected in our guidance, and we believe our recurring-revenue model positions us well even in a muted demand environment,” Painter said.
