Trimble posts Q4 beat despite ongoing weakness in freight demand

Trimble Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with its transportation and logistics segment posting organic growth and setting the stage for accelerated revenue and margin expansion in 2026, the company said Tuesday.

The Westminster, Colorado-based technology provider reported fourth-quarter earnings results and held a call with analysts before the market opened. Trimble posted revenue of $969.8 million, down 1% year over year but exceeding Wall Street analysts’ predictions of $950 million in the fourth quarter.

For full-year 2025, Trimble posted $3.59 billion in revenue and recorded annualized recurring revenue of $2.39 billion, up 14% organically.

Trimble’s transportation and logistics (T&L) segment generated $136 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 4% organically, and $527 million for full-year 2025, representing 5% organic growth year over year.