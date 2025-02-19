Trimble’s Q4 transportation and logistics revenue tops $206M

Trimble Inc. posted fourth-quarter revenue of $206.8 million in its transportation and logistics segment, a 6% increase from the same period in 2023.

The supply chain technology provider reported total revenue of $983.4 million in the quarter, up 5% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted quarterly earnings per share increased 27% year over year to 89 cents.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) released its fourth-quarter earnings results and hosted a call with analysts before the market opened on Wednesday.

“The transportation team did a terrific job, obviously, with controlling what they can control. The macros continue to be difficult … really globally in the freight market,” Rob Painter, president and CEO, said during the call with analysts. “We won many new [clients] throughout the year, some of the biggest company names you’ll find in any vertical, and then the team did a nice job of cross-selling within that.”



