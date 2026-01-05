Trinity Logistics acquires Minnesota freight partner Granite Logistics

Third-party logistics provider Trinity Logistics has acquired Granite Logistics, a freight agent partner of nearly 14 years with offices in Sartell and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Monday’s acquisition brings approximately 135 team members with over 600 years combined experience into the Seaford, Delaware-based 3PL company. It also establishes Granite’s two Minnesota locations as new Regional Service Centers [RSCs], according to a news release from Trinity.

Granite Logistics, which operated as the premier agent for Trinity, specializes in flatbed, over-dimensional and heavy haul freight.

“This is an exciting new chapter for both Trinity and Granite,” said Trinity Logistics President Sarah Ruffcorn, in the release. “Granite is known for their deep industry knowledge and commitment to doing right by their Shipper and Carrier relationships. We’re thrilled to welcome their incredible Team officially into the Trinity family and look forward to the growth and innovation this partnership will bring.”

The transition is seen as a natural evolution by Granite co-owners Jeff Smiens and Pat Lynch.

“After nearly 14 years of working alongside Trinity as a Freight Agent office, this next step feels like a natural evolution,” Lynch said in the release. “We’ve always shared similar values with Trinity – serving our Customer and Carrier relationships with integrity, respect, and excellence. This move simply gives us more support to do that even better.”

Smiens emphasized continuity for clients and carriers.

“This isn’t about changing who we are,” he said. “It’s about growing and expanding what we can offer our relationships. Our Customer, Carrier, and Team Member relationships will see the same faces, talk to the same people they’ve always known. Now, we’ll just be a closer part of a larger, nationwide brand and its People-Centric Freight Solutions, through and through.”

Trinity stated that operations at the newly acquired RSCs will continue without interruption.



