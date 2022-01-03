  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
FinanceLogisticsNewsTrucking

Trinity Logistics expands territory with Team Eagle Logistics acquisition

Scottsdale, Arizona, broker adds 7th regional office to Trinity’s network

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenMonday, January 3, 2022
1 minute read
Trinity Logistics adds Western brokerage office
Trinity Logistics adds Western brokerage office (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Third-party logistics provider Trinity Logistics announced Monday it has acquired Team Eagle Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but a press release said that Team Eagle Logistics, an Arizona-based broker, has grown annual revenue to $53 million since it was founded in 2014.

The deal brings Trinity its seventh regional office and expands its footprint in the West.

Delaware-based Trinity is regarded as a top-20 brokerage. It provides truckload, less-than-truckload, warehousing, intermodal, drayage and managed services to its clients. It became the brokerage arm of Burris Logistics after a merger in 2019.

“We are so excited to have Team Eagle as our West Coast Regional Service Center,” said Sarah Ruffcorn, Trinity president. “Their commitment to providing excellent shipper and carrier experience, paired with their focus on growing through an empowered culture, makes them a fantastic fit with Team Trinity.”  

Team Eagle Logistics will rebrand under the Trinity name and continue to operate out of its current location in Scottsdale.

“Our specialized Western 11 States focus coupled with the strength of the Trinity Logistics national presence will yield great benefits for our customers, truckload carriers and employees,” stated Michael Gentile, co-founder and owner of Team Eagle Logistics.

“This will give Trinity a much-needed presence in the Southwest and allow both companies to mesh our strengths to continue providing high-quality People-centric Freight Solutions for shippers and carriers,” stated Donnie Burris, CEO and president at Burris Logistics.

Watch: World’s First Fully Autonomous Semi-Truck Operating on Open Public Roads

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Tags
Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenMonday, January 3, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.