Trinity Logistics expands territory with Team Eagle Logistics acquisition

Third-party logistics provider Trinity Logistics announced Monday it has acquired Team Eagle Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but a press release said that Team Eagle Logistics, an Arizona-based broker, has grown annual revenue to $53 million since it was founded in 2014.

The deal brings Trinity its seventh regional office and expands its footprint in the West.

Delaware-based Trinity is regarded as a top-20 brokerage. It provides truckload, less-than-truckload, warehousing, intermodal, drayage and managed services to its clients. It became the brokerage arm of Burris Logistics after a merger in 2019.

“We are so excited to have Team Eagle as our West Coast Regional Service Center,” said Sarah Ruffcorn, Trinity president. “Their commitment to providing excellent shipper and carrier experience, paired with their focus on growing through an empowered culture, makes them a fantastic fit with Team Trinity.”

Team Eagle Logistics will rebrand under the Trinity name and continue to operate out of its current location in Scottsdale.

“Our specialized Western 11 States focus coupled with the strength of the Trinity Logistics national presence will yield great benefits for our customers, truckload carriers and employees,” stated Michael Gentile, co-founder and owner of Team Eagle Logistics.

“This will give Trinity a much-needed presence in the Southwest and allow both companies to mesh our strengths to continue providing high-quality People-centric Freight Solutions for shippers and carriers,” stated Donnie Burris, CEO and president at Burris Logistics.

