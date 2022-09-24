Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean Sea, just south of Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Ian is expected to remain over the ocean until early Monday morning, where it is then forecast to become a major hurricane before it moves over the island of Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico.

On Saturday, Jamaica was under a tropical storm watch and the Cayman Islands were under a hurricane watch. The National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring heavy rainfall and flash floods to those areas in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center issues a forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian.

The Gulf of Mexico is the perfect environment for rapid intensification of this storm, as the sea surface temperatures are very warm. And as Ian moves into the Gulf on Tuesday, it has the potential to gain strength very quickly.

Uncertainty is still very high for where Ian will make landfall in the United States, but people in Florida from the Big Bend region down to the Keys need to start making preparations in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in the state and urged residents to be ready.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane, and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

Ian joins active storms Fiona, Gaston and Hermine in the Atlantic Basin.

For detailed forecast information, keep up with the National Hurricane Center here.