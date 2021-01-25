Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

Truck carrying bees crashes, releases swarm

Rollover unleashes honeybees in San Antonio

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, January 25, 2021
0 2 1 minute read
Segments of Interstates-10 were shut down for several hours yesterday in San Antonio after a truck carrying bees overturned around 11 a.m. (Photo: iStock)

A tractor-trailer hauling a load of honeybees overturned Sunday on a Texas highway, releasing a swarm in downtown San Antonio, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Interstate 10 West, when a truck owned by a bee removal business turned over while negotiating a curve on an off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 35.

Police said some bees escaped after a truck accident yesterday on I-10 in San Antonio. (Photo: TxDOT)

Authorities said the crash was caused by a “combination of speed, wind and the driver being unfamiliar with the sharp curve.”

Some of the bees escaped the truck during the accident.

“We are asking people to avoid the area, and if you live near there, please stay inside,” Joe Arrington, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesman, said Sunday.

Segments of I-10 and I-35 were shut down for several hours. No one was reported injured from the accident.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

