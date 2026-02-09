Truck orders rebound in January, but recovery remains uneven

North American commercial truck orders showed renewed momentum in January, with data pointing to solid year-over-year gains in Class 8 demand.

However, January’s rebound in truck orders reflects fleets finally executing delayed replacement plans rather than expanding capacity, according to reports from ACT Research and FTR Transportation Intelligence.

“Some stabilization and improvement in the freight market since late 2025 also may have provided modest support at the margin, but fleet profitability and capital discipline remain binding constraints,” Dan Moyer, senior analyst for commercial vehicles at FTR, sad in a statement.

Moyer added that purchasing behavior continues to be replacement-driven, with only modest early influence from EPA 2027 regulations.