Truck parking apps have a driver shortage, researchers say

The trucking industry has a parking paradox: Despite a critical shortage of parking spaces and the availability of technology-driven solutions, truckers are hesitant to embrace mobile apps designed to help. This is according to a recent study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute on behalf of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The study examined truck parking usage along the Interstate 80 and Interstate 94 corridors in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The researchers wanted to identify when, where and for how long trucks stop in unauthorized locations and determine the feasibility and benefits of deploying truck parking capacity management platforms.

Despite the availability of app-based solutions, drivers are largely not utilizing these tools to locate available truck parking spaces. The study notes this behavior has led to a persistent problem of trucks parking in unauthorized locations, including entrances, exits and rest areas along the studied corridors.

“Adequate, safe parking remains a top concern for the trucking industry and for truck drivers, but providing sufficient and free parking in a timely manner is becoming increasingly challenging for both the public and private sectors,” the study adds.



