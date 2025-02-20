Truck parking apps have a driver shortage, researchers say

The trucking industry has a parking paradox: Despite a critical shortage of parking spaces and the availability of technology-driven solutions, truckers are hesitant to embrace mobile apps designed to help. This is according to a recent study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute on behalf of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The study examined truck parking usage along the Interstate 80 and Interstate 94 corridors in Iowa and Wisconsin.
The researchers wanted to identify when, where and for how long trucks stop in unauthorized locations and determine the feasibility and benefits of deploying truck parking capacity management platforms.
Despite the availability of app-based solutions, drivers are largely not utilizing these tools to locate available truck parking spaces. The study notes this behavior has led to a persistent problem of trucks parking in unauthorized locations, including entrances, exits and rest areas along the studied corridors.
“Adequate, safe parking remains a top concern for the trucking industry and for truck drivers, but providing sufficient and free parking in a timely manner is becoming increasingly challenging for both the public and private sectors,” the study adds.
The researchers utilized the Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS) data collected by the Mid-America Freight Coalition to gauge parking capacity usage. Additionally, they analyzed a sample of telematics data from EROAD to track trucks that were stopping in unauthorized locations. The study also included a pilot program implementing a truck parking technology app with Bluetooth capabilities at nine rest areas along the I-80 and I-39/I-90/I-94 corridors.
Key findings showed a significant mismatch between supply and demand, particularly for overnight parking. The unmet demand resulted in truck drivers resorting to parking on the entrances and exits of rest areas along the I-80, I-39, I-90 and I-94 corridors. The study also showed that the need for short-duration parking exists both day and night, putting constant pressure on available parking facilities.
The pilot program using the ParkUnload platform demonstrated the feasibility of using technology solutions to provide drivers with detailed, real-time information about parking availability. These platforms can offer the number of available spaces and their specific locations within rest areas or truck stops.
However, the research uncovered a significant hurdle: driver adoption. “The two biggest challenges associated with app-based truck parking management platforms are driver participation (i.e., reaching drivers and convincing drivers to download the app) and compliance (i.e., convincing drivers to use the app every time when parking to check in and check out),” the study said.
This resistance to adoption is one of many dichotomies in trucking. On one hand, the input received from truck drivers at the pilot study rest areas during the implementation of the ParkUnload platform was “overwhelmingly positive.” Conversely, responses to social media outreach about such technologies were “overwhelmingly negative.”
It remains difficult for researchers to accurately gauge driver sentiment and predict adoption rates. The feedback received from the ParkUnload App users themselves was predominantly constructive and positive, according to the study authors.
The study authors also highlighted the difficulties in identifying and reaching a representative sample of truck drivers that can be extrapolated to determine whether truck parking management platforms are feasible.
In terms of solutions, officials in the states say more funding is needed. Both the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation pointed to insufficient funding as a major obstacle in expanding truck parking to meet current and future demand.
Other solutions involved adding parking reservation systems at truck stops or diversifying parking services. However, for deployment at smaller rest areas, these systems may be cost-prohibitive.
The authors recommend adopting strategies involving driver education and engagement on the advantages of using parking management apps.