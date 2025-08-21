Truck Parking Club Says There’s No Parking Shortage—Drivers May Say Otherwise

According to Truck Parking Club’s August 2025 research report, the trucking industry has been looking at the parking problem all wrong.

Here’s the traditional view:

For years, that’s been the gospel. FMCSA, OOIDA, and even members of Congress have pushed funding and legislation to build more parking because the math never seemed to lie.

But Truck Parking Club, backed by economist Noël Perry, turned the lens in another direction—and what they found flips the narrative.

Their data shows the U.S. actually has 23.4 million truck-suitable parking spaces. That’s right—almost 10 times the number needed.

So where’s the disconnect?

Could This Be The Real Problem: 98% of Spaces Are Offline?

According to the study, 98% of truck-suitable parking spaces are private—sitting behind warehouses, abandoned gas stations, unused church lots, vacant industrial space, and empty farmland.

Most of these spots:

Aren’t listed on parking apps



Aren’t zoned or approved for truck use



Have no signage, lighting, or security



Are invisible to drivers

It’s not a lack of pavement—it’s a lack of connectivity according to the study.

Truck Parking Club says the waste—over $100 billion per year—doesn’t come from not having enough spaces. It comes from not being able to find and reserve the ones that already exist.

What This Means for the Driver Circling the Lot at Midnight

Let’s be real. If you’re reading this from your sleeper berth or waiting in line at a rest stop fuel island, none of this matters unless it helps you get parked faster and safer.

You’re not wrong to feel the crunch. Truck stops are full. Rest areas are jammed. And even Walmart parking lots are turning drivers away.

But that’s exactly where this report starts to challenge your assumptions.

Here’s what Truck Parking Club is arguing:

“The issue is not capacity. The issue is access.”

It’s like owning a million hotel rooms but not putting any of them on Expedia. If a truck driver can’t find, reserve, or be legally allowed to park in a space—it’s as good as useless.

So Who’s Right—The Drivers or the Data?

This is where it gets interesting.

The emotional truth and the data truth can both exist at once. The frustration of not finding parking? Very real. But the system-wide analysis says there are millions of square feet going unused every night—especially during daytime lull hours and weekends.

Where’s the disconnect?

Zoning and liability – Landowners won’t list spaces for truck parking due to insurance fears or local restrictions.



No real-time visibility – Drivers can’t find spaces that aren’t listed or mapped.



Lack of incentives – Many properties don’t monetize idle land, and others prefer to stay off the grid.



No national standard – There’s no universal system connecting available parking inventory with driver demand.

So while truckers are circling the same 697,000 public and commercial spots, millions of private ones sit untapped.

The Cost of the Disconnect

Truck Parking Club’s report pegs the annual cost of this disconnect at over $100 billion.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Fuel waste – Circling adds deadhead miles and idle time.



Detention risk – Drivers park early to avoid running out of hours, losing load availability.



Safety hazards – Illegal parking increases crash risks.



Regulatory fines – Parking in no-parking zones or unsafe spots draws penalties.



Turnover and burnout – Parking stress is a top reason drivers quit the industry.

And the kicker? Truck Parking Club says this problem could be solved faster by connecting inventory, not necessarily pouring billions into new construction.

Truck Parking Club’s Plan: Bring the Offline Spaces Online

Rather than wait for years of DOT grants and red tape, Truck Parking Club is going the Airbnb route—curating underutilized private land and turning it into reservable truck parking.

Their goal?

“Connect the 23 million parking spaces that already exist.”

They’re onboarding land owners, real estate investors, farmland owners, trucking terminals, even municipalities—anyone with extra space and a willingness to host trucks. Through their app, drivers can reserve and pay for parking in real time, often in locations where parking used to be impossible.

This is not the traditional approach. But it may be faster, cheaper, and more scalable than waiting for rest areas to be expanded one at a time over a decade.

What Drivers Are Saying

Not everyone’s convinced.

Many industry veterans argue:

Private space doesn’t mean safe space



Local ordinances and politics make expansion hard



Not every private spot has bathrooms, lighting, or security



Parking shouldn’t be pay-to-play—drivers deserve free access



OOIDA and others have long championed public infrastructure investment, not privatized access, especially for safety.

Others worry this just monetizes a problem that the government failed to solve—putting more financial pressure on drivers already squeezed by low rates, high fuel, and expensive equipment.

Truck Parking Club acknowledges this but says, bluntly:

“Time is money—and drivers are bleeding both waiting in Washington.”

What This Means for You

Let’s cut through the film.

Whether you believe in the parking shortage or think it’s all just bad tech and bad zoning, you live the reality every day. And here’s what matters:

Know your options – Apps like Truck Parking Club, TruckerPath, and others are expanding fast. Explore them and stack your tools. Don’t rely on just one source.

Support parking access legislation – Government funding helps create more free options. Private solutions work faster, but public options build equity for all.

Be part of the feedback loop – Leave reviews. Flag unsafe lots. Report violations. Your feedback helps weed out bad spaces and scale the good ones.

Push for state-level incentives – Advocate for tax breaks or grants that incentivize businesses to open parking on their land. Zoning reform needs driver voices.

Protect your time – Don’t be afraid to budget $10–15 for safe parking when necessary. A $15 spot is cheaper than a $300 ticket or a lost load due to HOS violations.

So… Is There Really a Truck Parking Shortage?

Here’s the truth:

Yes—and no.

There’s a real-time shortage of safe, accessible, visible parking, especially near major corridors, ports, and urban drop zones. Drivers feel it in their bones.

But there’s also a massive inventory of untapped capacity sitting idle behind chain link fences, vacant buildings, and warehouses. Not saying they are all useful and accessible, but the reality is there are under used options.

It’s not a concrete problem—it’s a connectivity problem.

And the fix isn’t just more funding—it’s modern tools that make parking visible, reservable, and fair.

Final Word

You didn’t sign up to be a parking detective—you just need a place to rest without getting towed, ticketed, or robbed.

Truck Parking Club’s study doesn’t solve the pain you feel tonight at 11:45 p.m. when you’re staring at a full Love’s parking lot. But it does point to a different way forward—one that’s less about building, more about unlocking.

And maybe that’s the real shift trucking needs: not just more pavement, but smarter ways to use what we already have.

If we can turn idle land into income for hosts, safety for drivers, and uptime for fleets—it’s not just parking anymore.

It’s progress.