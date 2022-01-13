  • ITVI.USA
NewsTrucking

Trucker Path partners with Loadsmart to provide more capacity

‘This means more eyes on freight that needs to be moved’

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, January 13, 2022
1 minute read
Through the partnership, Trucker Path's community of drivers and carriers have access to loads on the Loadsmart platform. (Photo: Trucker Path and Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Trucker Path is partnering with Loadsmart to offer a better booking experience for drivers and carriers across North America.

The agreement between the companies integrates Loadsmart with Trucker Path’s TruckLoads freight matching load board, which has grown to nearly 100,000 carriers. 

Trucker Path’s community of more than 1 million users now have access to loads on the Loadsmart platform, which come with book-instant or bid-on prices.

“By bringing Loadsmart into Trucker Path’s ecosystem, we will offer more load opportunities to owner-operators and small fleets when and where they need them through a fully seamless digital booking experience,” Jeff Ogren, Trucker Path’s senior vice president of business development and strategy, said in a statement. 

Mountain View, California-based Trucker Path is a mobile app that helps truckers find truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station status, truck scales, wash locations and more.

Loadsmart officials said the partnership with Trucker Path will enable them to drive carrier utilization and provide freight hauling opportunities to small carriers and owner-operators.

Chicago-based Loadsmart is a digital platform integrating shippers and carriers, aiming to create a sustainable supply chain.

“By partnering with Trucker Path, we are able to tremendously expand our capacity ecosystem,” Loadsmart’s Jim Nicholson, vice president of operations, said in a statement. “This means more eyes on freight that needs to be moved and more opportunities for carriers and drivers to find profitable loads.”

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

