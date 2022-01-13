Trucker Path partners with Loadsmart to provide more capacity

Trucker Path is partnering with Loadsmart to offer a better booking experience for drivers and carriers across North America.

The agreement between the companies integrates Loadsmart with Trucker Path’s TruckLoads freight matching load board, which has grown to nearly 100,000 carriers.

Trucker Path’s community of more than 1 million users now have access to loads on the Loadsmart platform, which come with book-instant or bid-on prices.

“By bringing Loadsmart into Trucker Path’s ecosystem, we will offer more load opportunities to owner-operators and small fleets when and where they need them through a fully seamless digital booking experience,” Jeff Ogren, Trucker Path’s senior vice president of business development and strategy, said in a statement.

Mountain View, California-based Trucker Path is a mobile app that helps truckers find truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station status, truck scales, wash locations and more.

Loadsmart officials said the partnership with Trucker Path will enable them to drive carrier utilization and provide freight hauling opportunities to small carriers and owner-operators.

Chicago-based Loadsmart is a digital platform integrating shippers and carriers, aiming to create a sustainable supply chain.

“By partnering with Trucker Path, we are able to tremendously expand our capacity ecosystem,” Loadsmart’s Jim Nicholson, vice president of operations, said in a statement. “This means more eyes on freight that needs to be moved and more opportunities for carriers and drivers to find profitable loads.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

New truckload carrier aims to serve e-commerce and the middle mile

Mexican cucumber and squash imports costing US growers, trade agency says

Can US cash in on reshoring manufacturing opportunities?