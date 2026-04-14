Trucker Path integrates Truckstop.com load board

Trucker Path carriers will soon have access to more than 10 times the loads they see today.

A new integration with Truckstop.com’s load board, announced Tuesday, brings the feed into Trucker Path’s TruckLoads digital freight exchange. Brokers now reach more than 1 million professional drivers while the platform maintains its existing controls on fraud prevention and carrier vetting.

Phoenix-based Trucker Path serves those same 1 million-plus drivers through its mobile app. The tool provides truck-specific navigation, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and weigh station updates.

Idaho-based Truckstop.com is one of the largest neutral freight marketplaces in the industry. Its solutions cover the full freight lifecycle, from load matching to payment processing.

How the Integration Works TruckLoads users can now access Truckstop.com loads directly in the app through a subscription. The integration increases load visibility for carriers and gives brokers additional options for coverage. “This new partnership that makes the Truckstop load feed available in our TruckLoads app will increase load availability to our users more than tenfold — helping our users find the right loads more easily and helping brokers get their loads covered more easily,” said Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path. “It’s a prime example of leading technology providers coming together to benefit drivers, brokers and shippers.” Carriers have long switched between multiple platforms in search of quality loads. Brokers have faced challenges reaching enough trusted drivers quickly in a fragmented network. The integration is intended to address those issues. Both companies said security and carrier standards remain unchanged. “Technology partnerships like this help keep freight moving across the country by giving carriers and brokers more ways to connect and work together,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop.com. “By bringing Truckstop loads into the Trucker Path ecosystem, we are expanding access to higher quality freight, helping brokers reach a more trusted network of carriers, and supporting the drivers and businesses that keep the U.S. supply chain running every day.” Moscrip said every carrier accessing Truckstop freight through the integration must meet the same standards that existing Truckstop.com customers follow. “Security and fraud prevention remain a top priority,” he said. The companies operate independently. The integration does not create a legal partnership, joint venture or agency relationship between the parties.