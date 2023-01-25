Trucker Path survey finds carriers responsive to drivers’ home time needs

A survey of nearly 1,000 drivers by driver mobility provider Trucker Path asked a simple question: How frequently would you like to return home from the road? If the results are any indication, carriers appear to do a good job of responding to their drivers’ preferences.

The survey, published Wednesday, gave drivers four options to choose from: Whether they wanted to return home every night, several times a week, several times a month or never. According to the results, 63% of the drivers who preferred to return home every night were allowed to do so. About 89% of drivers who wanted to return home several times a month had their request granted.

Roughly 80% of the drivers who preferred to always be on the road were given that privilege, accorded to the survey. About 74% of drivers who wanted to be home several times a week were allowed to do so.

Of the driver universe, 36% of respondents wanted to be home several times a month, 25% wanted to be home several times a week, 24% wanted to be home every night, and 15% wanted to stay on the road all the time.

A spokesperson for TruckerPath said the results indicate that, in a tight market for qualified commercial truck drivers, carriers want to remain responsive to their drivers’ work-life preferences as a way to attract and retain qualified labor.