NewsTruck Driver IssuesTrucking

Trucker Path survey finds carriers responsive to drivers’ home time needs

Vast majority of respondents say carriers make good on drivers’ on- and off-the-road preferences

Mark Solomon
Trucker Path survey says carriers are responsive to drivers' home-time preferences. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A survey of nearly 1,000 drivers by driver mobility provider Trucker Path asked a simple question: How frequently would you like to return home from the road? If the results are any indication, carriers appear to do a good job of responding to their drivers’ preferences.

The survey, published Wednesday, gave drivers four options to choose from: Whether they wanted to return home every night, several times a week, several times a month or never. According to the results, 63% of the drivers who preferred to return home every night were allowed to do so. About 89% of drivers who wanted to return home several times a month had their request granted.

Roughly 80% of the drivers who preferred to always be on the road were given that privilege, accorded to the survey. About 74% of drivers who wanted to be home several times a week were allowed to do so.

Of the driver universe, 36% of respondents wanted to be home several times a month, 25% wanted to be home several times a week, 24% wanted to be home every night, and 15% wanted to stay on the road all the time.

A spokesperson for TruckerPath said the results indicate that, in a tight market for qualified commercial truck drivers, carriers want to remain responsive to their drivers’ work-life preferences as a way to attract and retain qualified labor.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.