Trucking company exits reach 12-month high 

The number of trucking businesses leaving the market came in at 7,474 in April, the highest in 12 months and a 26% increase compared to March, according to ITS Logistics’ May ITS Supply Chain Report.

Ongoing volatility in the global supply chain is driving high market turnover and creating opportunities for freight fraud, Josh Allen, ITS Logistics’ chief commercial officer, said.

“Extreme turnover like we’re seeing in today’s capacity market creates an environment ripe for fraud, which is already a huge issue for shippers who don’t have an established network of trusted logistics providers,” Allen said in a news release.

SONAR’s net carrier revocations data (CDNR.USA) shows motor carrier authority exits have averaged more than 1,500 per week since Jan. 1, nearly 8% higher than for the same period in 2024.

SONAR’s carrier details net revocations data (CDNR.USA) is a weekly count that measures net revocations of motor carriers of property trucking authorities in the U.S. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Revocations are a measure of truckload capacity exits as carriers lose their licensing to haul freight in the U.S. The elevated revocations could be a sign that conditions are still challenging for many carriers.