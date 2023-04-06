TrueTMS exits stealth mode to help small carriers digitize operations

Software-as-a-service provider T3 Tech this week moved its transportation management system TrueTMS out of stealth mode to help small fleets navigate their business operations.

According to George Thellman, the company’s director of business development and strategic relations, TrueTMS was built from the small fleets’ feedback of available technologies on the market today.

“Oftentimes the big tech companies create overly complicated software and more silos thinking trucking companies of all sizes run the same type of operation, which is far from reality,” said Thellman. “We’ve worked with many truckload carriers and continue to adjust the [user interface] and functionality as needed.”

Thellman explained that using a cloud-native system, TrueTMS’ offerings are flexible and can be easily changed to meet the exact needs of its carrier customers. Current available key features include load management, driver dispatch management, ELD integration and on-demand customized reporting.

Thellman explained that TrueTMS’ customer focus is on fleets of one to 20 trucks, giving developers an opportunity to build a “true” solution for their operations with integrations commonly used by small businesses, compared to forcing a small fleet manager to adjust to the functions of an enterprise system.

"For example, we partnered with QuickBooks. It was an obvious first as many 20 trucks or less operations are using this as their finance platform of choice," he said.





In a freight demand environment in which carriers are closely managing all costs, Thellman understands the limitations of carriers to invest in technology.

“TrueTMS carries a price point that is affordable for a one- to 20-truck operator to purchase. You can also implement the product with our streamlined tools and be up and running in a matter of minutes,” he said.

TrueTMS’ payment structure also allows flexibility. Managers can easily add or remove users in situations in which operations must be quickly expanded or, in certain market conditions, contracted to stay afloat.

