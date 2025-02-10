Trump announces 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum 

President Donald Trump said that on Monday he will impose a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the U.S., a move that would have the largest impact on trade partners Canada and Mexico.

“Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,” Trump told reporters Sunday on Air Force One as he flew to New Oreans for the Super Bowl, according to the CBC. “Aluminum, too, will be subject to the trade penalties.”

The tariffs would hit Canada and Mexico the hardest — two neighbors that have already been threatened with tariffs by the Trump administration.

The U.S. imports about $11 billion in steel and $9 billion in aluminum annually from Canada, according to Bloomberg. Mexico was second for steel at $6.5 billion and third for aluminum at about $686 million.



