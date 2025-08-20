Trump expands 50% tariff on steel and aluminum to 400 additional product types

The Department of Commerce announced that President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on imported steel and aluminum products has been expanded to cover more than 400 additional categories.

The expanded tariff list, published Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and entered into the Federal Register on Tuesday, took effect Monday.

The new duties now apply to a wide range of goods, including auto parts, electric vehicle components, railcars, marine engines, construction equipment, wind turbines, cranes, chemicals, plastics, and household items such as refrigerators, freezers, dryers, and furniture components.

“Today’s action expands the reach of the steel and aluminum tariffs and shuts down avenues for circumvention — supporting the continued revitalization of the American steel and aluminum industries,” Jeffrey Kessler, Commerce Department Secretary for Industry and Security, said in a news release.