Trump may cut tariffs on China imports to as low as 50%: Report

The Trump administration is considering slashing the 145% tariff on Chinese imports to as low as 50%, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

In addition, import duties on neighboring South Asian countries could be cut to as low as 25%, a source added.

“They are going to be bringing it down to 50% while the negotiations are ongoing,” an unidentified source told the Post.

The White House dismissed the report as conjecture.




