Trump threatens 5% tariff on Mexico over disputed water deliveries

President Donald Trump said Monday he will impose an additional 5% tariff on Mexican goods unless the country delivers at least 200,000 acre-feet of water to Texas by Dec. 31, as required under the 1944 Water Treaty.

In a social media post, Trump said Mexico owes the U.S. 800,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado and Rio Grande rivers, and that crops and livestock in Texas are being harmed by Mexico withholding water.

“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously harming our BEAUTIFUL TEXAS CROPS AND LIVESTOCK,” Trump wrote. “The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW.”

Mexico is America’s largest trading partner, and an additional 5% tariff would raise duties on Mexican goods not covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to 30%.