Trump’s 100% tariff on China threatens new supply chain shock

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. could impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from China by Nov. 1, marking an escalation in the U.S.–China trade conflict and raising uncertainty across global supply chains.

In a Truth Social post Friday, Trump said the tariffs were retaliation for China’s new export controls announced a day earlier on rare earth minerals and related technologies.

Many U.S. companies that rely on Chinese manufacturing could face soaring costs and shipment delays as they scramble to reroute orders or find alternative suppliers in Mexico, India, or Southeast Asia. Containerized imports from China—roughly 40% of all U.S. inbound freight—could plummet, triggering blank sailings, idle vessel capacity, and rate volatility.

Freight forwarders said shippers need to be proactive when dealing with tariffs.