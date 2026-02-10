Trump’s bridge threat injects uncertainty into busiest US–Canada freight corridor

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to prevent the opening of the U.S. side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, injecting fresh uncertainty into one of North America’s busiest freight corridors.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said he would not allow the bridge — which links Detroit with Windsor, Ontario — to open unless Canada agrees to new trade negotiations and what he described as compensation for alleged unfair trade practices.

”We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” he wrote.

Trump accused Canada of taking advantage of the U.S. on tariffs, excluding American products, and strengthening economic ties with China, claims that Canadian officials and state leaders dispute.