Trump’s sweeping tariffs go into effect, including 104% on China imports

President Donald Trump’s wide ranging “reciprocal” tariff policy went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, including 104% duties on goods from China, as well as various levies on imports from about 90 other U.S. trading partners.

Officials in China on Wednesday announced retaliatory duties on U.S. imports to 84%, up from 34%, starting on Thursday.

The escalation of tariffs further deteriorates U.S.-China trade relations, after China vowed on Tuesday to “fight to the end” in the renewed trade war.

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the U.S. China will never accept this. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end,” China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.



