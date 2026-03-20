Two attorneys convicted in Louisiana staged accident scam

Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles were found guilty Friday of numerous charges related to the Louisiana staged accident scam, according to news reports from the federal courthouse in New Orleans.

The jury deliberated about six hours Friday after closing arguments wrapped up at the end of the day Thursday. The case was heard in the U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to reports from NBC’s New Orleans affiliate WDSU, Motta was found guilty to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Mail fraud and wire fraud have been the charges that other persons indicted in the case have been charged with and which more than four dozen copped a plea to, avoiding a trial.