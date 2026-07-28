Newsletters Contact Us

NewsTechnology

Uber Freight elevates AI ambitions with hiring of logistics technology veteran 

New Chief Product Officer Amir Pelleg says the industry's biggest opportunity is turning fragmented transportation data into actionable intelligence

Noi Mahoney
·
Amir Pelleg, Uber Freight’s new chief product officer, says AI will help shippers build more proactive, resilient supply chains. (Photo: Uber Freight)

Uber Freight has appointed longtime logistics technology executive Amir Pelleg as its new chief product officer, as the company continues expanding its artificial intelligence-driven transportation management platform.

Pelleg joins Uber Freight after more than 25 years leading product, engineering and operations teams, including executive roles at Amazon, Convoy and Dandy. 

Uber Freight officials said his appointment reflects the company’s investment in technology designed to help customers make faster decisions, reduce supply chain complexity and build more resilient transportation networks.

Pelleg said today’s supply chains are more complex than ever, but advances in AI are creating new opportunities for logistics providers to improve operational confidence, speed and resilience.

“Transportation and logistics have been at the center of my career for more than a decade, and I’ve never been more excited about where this industry is headed,” Pelleg said in a blog post on Tuesday. 

He added that Uber Freight’s combination of transportation management, brokerage capabilities, engineering talent and operational expertise positions the company to help customers manage freight networks more proactively.

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) operates three platforms: Uber (ride-hailing), Uber Freight (logistics), and Uber Eats (food and goods delivery).  

Pelleg said one principle has consistently guided his approach to building products: begin with customer problems rather than new technology.

“The best products come from understanding how people actually work, where they’re losing time and what’s creating unnecessary complexity,” he said.

According to Pelleg, fragmentation remains one of the biggest obstacles facing modern supply chains. Data often resides in disconnected systems and organizational silos, making it difficult for companies to gain a complete operational picture.

He said AI can play a critical role by connecting fragmented information, generating actionable insights and enabling faster, more confident decision-making.

“The opportunity isn’t simply more technology but in the ability to turn fragmented data into a single, proactive network view,” Pelleg said.

Why it matters: Uber Freight’s decision to hire an experienced logistics technology executive reinforces the industry’s accelerating shift toward AI-enabled transportation management platforms that help shippers improve visibility, automate decisions and strengthen increasingly complex freight networks.

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Compliance

Brokerage Compliance Symposium

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Awards

F3 Awards Dinner

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Compliance Brokerage Compliance Symposium Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Awards F3 Awards Dinner Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com