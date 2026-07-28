Uber Freight elevates AI ambitions with hiring of logistics technology veteran 

Uber Freight has appointed longtime logistics technology executive Amir Pelleg as its new chief product officer, as the company continues expanding its artificial intelligence-driven transportation management platform.

Pelleg joins Uber Freight after more than 25 years leading product, engineering and operations teams, including executive roles at Amazon, Convoy and Dandy.

Uber Freight officials said his appointment reflects the company’s investment in technology designed to help customers make faster decisions, reduce supply chain complexity and build more resilient transportation networks.

Pelleg said today’s supply chains are more complex than ever, but advances in AI are creating new opportunities for logistics providers to improve operational confidence, speed and resilience.

“Transportation and logistics have been at the center of my career for more than a decade, and I’ve never been more excited about where this industry is headed,” Pelleg said in a blog post on Tuesday. He added that Uber Freight’s combination of transportation management, brokerage capabilities, engineering talent and operational expertise positions the company to help customers manage freight networks more proactively. San Francisco-based Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) operates three platforms: Uber (ride-hailing), Uber Freight (logistics), and Uber Eats (food and goods delivery). Pelleg said one principle has consistently guided his approach to building products: begin with customer problems rather than new technology. “The best products come from understanding how people actually work, where they’re losing time and what’s creating unnecessary complexity,” he said. According to Pelleg, fragmentation remains one of the biggest obstacles facing modern supply chains. Data often resides in disconnected systems and organizational silos, making it difficult for companies to gain a complete operational picture. He said AI can play a critical role by connecting fragmented information, generating actionable insights and enabling faster, more confident decision-making. “The opportunity isn’t simply more technology but in the ability to turn fragmented data into a single, proactive network view,” Pelleg said. Why it matters: Uber Freight’s decision to hire an experienced logistics technology executive reinforces the industry’s accelerating shift toward AI-enabled transportation management platforms that help shippers improve visibility, automate decisions and strengthen increasingly complex freight networks.