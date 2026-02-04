Uber Freight posts flat Q4 results, as broader platform posts record profits

Uber Freight underperformed compared to the company’s mobility and delivery segments in the fourth quarter, posting flat revenue and slightly lower gross bookings amid a prolonged downturn in the North American trucking market, even as the broader platform delivered record profitability.

Uber Freight generated $1.27 billion in gross bookings, down about 1% year over year, while freight revenue was essentially flat at $1.27 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The company released its quarterly financial report and held a conference call with analysts on Tuesday before the market opened.

Despite the dip in gross bookings, Uber officials said the freight business reached breakeven profitability during the quarter for the first time in more than three years.