Underhood fires prompt Navistar recall of 44,887 older trucks

Navistar is recalling about 45,000 trucks from the 2016-2020 model years because of three under hood fires related to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The 44,887 vehicles recalled are all susceptible to potential fires. Navistar investigated three fires before determining that low voltage and amperage to the power distribution module (PDM) was the likely cause. The first fire occurred in January 2022.

A wiring terminal that does not meet the continuous electrical current load requirement of the HVAC blower motor circuit can cause fire damage. It also could lead to injury to the driver or passenger, Navistar told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Navistar reported no injuries related to the condition. It had 68 warranty claims, including 30 that said some component melting occurred. The melting or fire occurs without any warning.

Insufficient electrical current

The HVAC blower motor circuit on the load side of the circuit breaker in the PDM may have been assembled with a wire terminal that does not meet the continuous electrical current load requirement. This can cause overheating that may melt the plastic material of the terminal block for the HVAC circuit and cause fire in the surrounding area of the PDM and or dash panels.

Navistar’s supplier did not use the company-specified wire terminal for the HVAC blower motor load circuit. Instead, it used a terminal that fit physically into the terminal block. But the substitute was unable to meet the continuous electrical current load.





Most of the vehicles are 2016-2020 International DuraStar (32,692), 2016-2020 WorkStar (12,028) and 2017-2018 TranStar (157) models. Other models recalled were: 2018 ProStar (4); 2020 HV (3); 2020 MV (2) and one 2018 IC Bus.

Navistar will replace at no charge the HVAC blower motor load circuit wiring terminal with the correct terminal pigtail that meets the continuous electrical current load requirement and all fuse blocks found with fire damage.

Customer and dealer notification letters will be mailed June 5. The NHTSA recall number is 23V-248.

