Universal Logistics announces $50M truck division expansion in Virginia

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. announced a 254,000-square-foot expansion in Roanoke, Virginia, to support its Class 8 truck parts subassembly division.

The $50 million expansion to the company’s Lee Highway building will create 45 direct jobs and “will be instrumental in catering to the growing demands of the heavy truck industry,” said Universal CEO Tim Phillips.

“Our expansion in the Roanoke region represents an exciting phase for Universal’s heavy truck division as we fortify our commitment to delivering top-tier services within the logistics and transportation sectors,” Phillips said in a news release.

Warren, Michigan-based Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) provides truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and subassembly parts services in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Colombia.

Universal Logistics Holdings is part of the Moroun family’s logistics conglomerate, which also includes the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

The Roanoke expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2025.





Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. did not say which Class 8 truck manufacturers the Roanoke facility will be servicing. Company officials did not immediately return a request for comment from FreightWaves.

Mack Trucks has a production facility in Roanoke, while Volvo Trucks USA operates the 1.6 million-square-foot New River Valley Class 8 truck assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia.

In July, General Motors announced a new electric vehicle parts logistics facility in Detroit, which will be managed by Universal’s subsidiary, Logistics Insight Corp. The facility, which will create 400 jobs, is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

Universal Logistics also operates a 1 million-square-foot parts sequencing plant in Detroit for Netherlands-based automaker Stellantis. The facility employs more than 500 people.

