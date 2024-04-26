Universal Logistics’ Q1 trucking revenue falls 12.6%

Universal Logistics Holdings’ first-quarter results showed year-over-year (y/y) decreases in its trucking, intermodal and managed brokerage segments, while the company’s total revenue increased 12.5% to $491.9 million.

“The first quarter was certainly a challenging environment for our transactional transportation business, but overall, I’m extremely pleased with our results,” CEO Tim Phillips said during an earnings call with analysts on Friday. “This was the best earnings-per-share and operating margin for any quarter in Universal history. In the contract logistics segment, revenues increased 48.4% y/y to $313.5 million. This was largely due to a recent program award that ramped up in the first quarter and will be completed by the end of 2024.”

Warren, Michigan-based Universal Logistics (Nasdaq: ULH) provides truckload, brokerage, intermodal and dedicated services in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Colombia.

First-quarter earnings per share came in at $1.99, a 109% y/y increase.



