UPS acquires Italian health care provider

UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%.

Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.

Bomi has been in business since 1985. CEO Marco Ruini and other top company executives will stay on following the close of the transaction, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said. The transaction is expected to be finalized by year’s end.

UPS has long been a major player in health care logistics. Its efforts accelerated in 2020 in response to the global need to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Including the square footage added by Bomi, UPS Healthcare will have doubled its global distribution network since 2020.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes UPS (No. 2).