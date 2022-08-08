  • DTS.USA
Logistics/Supply ChainsModern ShipperNews

UPS acquires Italian health care provider

Acquisition of Bomi adds 4 million square feet to UPS Healthcare network

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, August 8, 2022
1 minute read
UPS "brown tails" lined up at an airport.
UPS expands healthcare footprint with Bomi Group purchase (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%.

Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.

Bomi has been in business since 1985. CEO Marco Ruini and other top company executives will stay on following the close of the transaction, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said. The transaction is expected to be finalized by year’s end.

UPS has long been a major player in health care logistics. Its efforts accelerated in 2020 in response to the global need to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. 

Including the square footage added by Bomi, UPS Healthcare will have doubled its global distribution network since 2020.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes UPS (No. 2).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.