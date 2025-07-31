US and Mexico agree to 90-day extension to land trade deal

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to extend an existing trade deal with Mexico for 90 days while negotiations continue for a long term agreement.

The 90-day extension means a 25% tariff rate will stay in place for Mexico instead of a 30% levy that would have started Friday as part of the Trump administration’s global “reciprocal” tariff policy.

“The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mexico is currently the top U.S. trade partner, with two-way trade totaling $74.5 billion in May, according to Census Bureau data. In 2024, U.S.-Mexico trade reached a record breaking $840 billion.