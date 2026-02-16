US manufacturing pipeline grows, firms plan $1B in new factories

A wave of new manufacturing projects announced in recent weeks underscores continued capital investment across the U.S., with companies in heavy equipment, advanced electronics, automation and industrial components committing around $1 billion combined in new facilities and expansions.
From North Carolina to Texas to Idaho and Wisconsin, manufacturers are breaking ground on large-scale plants expected to create thousands of jobs while reshoring or expanding domestic production capacity.
John Deere opening two U.S. facilities
Deere & Co. announced plans to open two new facilities: a distribution center near Hebron, Indiana, and a $70 million excavator factory in Kernersville, North Carolina.
According to the company’s news release, the Indiana distribution center is expected to create about 150 jobs and strengthen parts logistics nationwide. The North Carolina plant will employ more than 150 people and will assume production of next-generation excavators previously manufactured in Japan, marking a shift of that production to the U.S.
The excavator factory is part of Deere’s broader commitment to invest $20 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next decade, the company said.
Radar manufacturer Echodyne expands in Washington
Radar platform company Echodyne is investing $40 million in a new 86,350-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kirkland, Washington.
The new plant is designed to produce and ship more than 30,000 radars annually across product lines. The company said it expects to employ more than 200 workers when the facility reaches full capacity, with production scheduled to begin in summer 2026.
The expansion comes amid growing global demand for counter-drone, border security and defense-related radar technologies.
Applied Optoelectronics doubles down on Texas manufacturing
In Sugar Land, Texas, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) broke ground on a 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will support production of optical networking products for AI data centers and broadband networks.
AOI said it plans to increase its total investment in the project and headquarters campus from $150 million to potentially $300 million by the end of next year. The company has committed to creating 500 local jobs tied to automated production lines.
Executives positioned the expansion as part of Texas’ broader push to become a leader in artificial intelligence infrastructure manufacturing.
Japanese plastics manufacturer selects San Antonio for U.S. HQ
Sanko Texas Corp., a subsidiary of a Japanese plastics manufacturer, plans to build a nearly $40 million plant on a 43.7-acre site in San Antonio.
The facility — which will serve as Sanko’s first U.S. manufacturing plant and its U.S. headquarters — is expected to create up to 300 jobs once fully ramped, beginning with about 100 hires in early 2028, according to the San Antonio Express News.
Sanko produces plastic injection-molded pallets and containers commonly used in automotive assembly lines and industrial supply chains.
Georgia secures $17.6M precision ball factory
Preciball USA announced a $17.6 million investment to build a new factory in Sylvania, Screven County, Georgia, according to a news release.
The plant will manufacture precision balls used in bearings, pumps and valves, and is expected to create 65 jobs. The project expands the company’s footprint in Georgia, complementing its existing headquarters operations in Pooler.
Rockwell Automation picks Wisconsin for ‘factory of the future’
Industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation selected New Berlin, Wisconsin, as the site of a new manufacturing campus described as a “factory of the future.”
The planned greenfield facility is expected to exceed 1 million square feet of factory and warehouse space and is part of a broader five-year, $2 billion domestic manufacturing investment strategy, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
While job figures have not yet been disclosed, company leadership characterized the project as potentially becoming Rockwell’s largest manufacturing campus globally.
SEL invests $50M in Idaho expansion
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) has begun site preparation for a new 250,000-square-foot electronic device manufacturing facility in Moscow, Idaho.
The $50 million investment will expand production of devices used to monitor and protect electric power systems worldwide. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to employ approximately 1,000 people, with phased hiring beginning in 2027.
Tovala to open 140,000-square-foot food processing facility in Illinois
Fresh meal and technology provider Tovala recently announced a new 140,340 square-foot food processing facility in Winfield, Illinois to meet growing demand.
Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group will develop the state-of-the-art facility as a build-to-suit project, with construction scheduled to begin in March 2026 and completion expected in the second quarter of 2027. The project marks Brennan’s fourth build-to-suit development in the food service sector.