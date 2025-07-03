US, Mexico negotiating to avoid tariffs on tomatoes, official says

Mexican officials said they are negotiating with the Trump administration and U.S. growers to avoid ending the trade agreement that lets Mexico export tomatoes to the U.S. duty-free.

The Trump administration said in April it plans to withdraw from the Tomato Suspension Agreement between the two countries on July 14.

In addition to withdrawing from the suspension agreement, the U.S. Department of Commerce said tomatoes from Mexico will be tariffed between 17% and 21%.

“Mexico is moving towards zero tariffs, and of course, we demand the same conditions we give to American products in Mexico,” Leonel Cota Montaño, Undersecretary of Mexico’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said according to Milenio.