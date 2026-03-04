US-Mexico trade hits new high of $872B in 2025

Mexico remained the United States’ largest trading partner for the third consecutive year in 2025, with two-way commerce reaching a record $872.83 billion.

Trade between the two countries increased 3.9% year over year, rising from $840 billion in 2024 to $872.83 billion in 2025, according to a WorldCity analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

It marks the highest annual trade total the U.S. has ever recorded with any nation for the second consecutive year.

Canada ranked second among U.S. trading partners in 2025, with two-way trade totaling $712.76 billion, a 6.36% decline from $761.2 billion during the same period in 2024.