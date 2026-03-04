US-Mexico trade hits new high of $872B in 2025

Mexico remained the United States’ largest trading partner for the third consecutive year in 2025, with two-way commerce reaching a record $872.83 billion.
Trade between the two countries increased 3.9% year over year, rising from $840 billion in 2024 to $872.83 billion in 2025, according to a WorldCity analysis of the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
It marks the highest annual trade total the U.S. has ever recorded with any nation for the second consecutive year.
Canada ranked second among U.S. trading partners in 2025, with two-way trade totaling $712.76 billion, a 6.36% decline from $761.2 billion during the same period in 2024.
China placed third, with trade with the U.S. dropping 28.81% year over year to $414.69 billion, compared with $582.49 billion in 2024.
The surge in U.S.-Mexico commerce continues to concentrate freight flows along the southern border, particularly through port of entry in Laredo, Texas, the busiest inland port in the U.S.
The new record follows another historic year in 2024, when U.S.–Mexico trade first crossed the $800 billion mark.
Port Laredo remains the epicenter of cross-border trade
Much of the commerce between the U.S. and Mexico continues to move through Port Laredo, Texas, the largest inland port in the U.S. and the top gateway for trade between the two countries.
Two-way trade at Port Laredo totaled $354 billion in 2025, compared to$339 billion in 2024.
In December, Port Laredo handled $27.03 billion in two-way trade, including $9.66 billion in exports and $17.37 billion in imports, a 5.95% increase compared to the same month in 2024.
Mexico accounted for the overwhelming majority of trade moving through the South Texas gateway. In December, shipments between Mexico and Port Laredo totaled $26.24 billion, representing more than 97% of the port’s total trade value.
Among the top commodities crossing through Laredo are:
- Motor vehicle parts
- Computers and computer components
- Cell phones and electronics
- Passenger vehicles
- Industrial equipment and electrical components
The port’s dominant role reflects the deep integration of manufacturing supply chains across North America, particularly in the automotive, electronics and industrial sectors.