Used Truck Sales Are Up 29% — But New Entrants Aren’t The Ones Driving It

You’d think the market was rebounding, but all signs show we’re still in a fragile place. Rates aren’t climbing. Volumes are spotty. And OTRI (tender rejections) is stuck in the single digits, which usually means brokers are in full control of the market.
So why are so many used trucks being bought right now?
Let’s break this down for what it really is: not just a market stat, but a warning sign. One that could cost you everything if you mistake the buying frenzy for a true rebound.
The Headlines Say “Surge” — But What’s Really Happening?
According to Equipment Finance News, used Class 8 truck sales jumped 29% in July. Even with tighter lending requirements, carriers are still finding ways to finance equipment. The average retail price dropped more than 10%, and buyers came running — mostly for 5-year-old models.
At face value, this might look like confidence returning to the industry. But the problem is the freight fundamentals don’t support that confidence. Let’s look at the numbers from SONAR:
Authority Data Shows the Truth
This chart right here — Carrier Details Net Changes in Trucking Authorities — tells the whole story. Net new carrier authorities (granted MINUS revoked) are barely above zero. In fact, the chart shows just 22 net new authorities in the last measurement period — a 57.69% decline.
Let’s be clear: this is not a healthy market.
If you go back to the peak of 2021 and early 2022, the industry was adding thousands of new carriers every month. People were leaving company jobs, grabbing their own authority, and chasing high-paying spot freight.
Now? That gold rush is long gone.
So again — if the market’s still bleeding carriers, who’s buying all the used trucks?
It’s Not New Entrants — It’s a Shift in Who Holds the Power
Here’s the quiet reality: larger small fleets are growing quietly, picking off trucks that once belonged to failed one- and two-truck operations.
These aren’t first-time buyers. They’re opportunists.
The ones who already survived the bloodbath of 2023 and early 2024. The ones who know their breakeven, keep their costs low, and run lean operations. They’re not betting on $3/mile freight — they’re betting on scale, discipline, and the long game.
They know trucks are cheap, rates are stabilizing (not rebounding), and now is the time to expand while others are folding.
Rejections Are Still Low — Don’t Get Fooled
The Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) is sitting at 6.17%.
Let’s decode that:
- When OTRI is high, carriers are rejecting more contracted freight to chase higher-paying spot freight. That’s a carrier’s market.
- When OTRI is low, carriers are accepting nearly every load because rates are weak and they can’t afford to turn anything down. That’s a broker’s market.
Guess which one we’re in?
Don’t let anyone fool you — this is still a shipper’s market, and we’re not out of the woods. Rates are showing signs of stabilization, but we’re nowhere near the conditions that justify a 30% jump in used truck sales — unless you’ve got leverage and a plan.
Why the Surge Matters (And What to Watch Next)
This surge is a signal — not a recovery.
Used truck prices have bottomed out enough to become attractive again. Lenders are still cautious, but the buyers who remain have stronger books and better operations than the ones who folded last year.
If you’re sitting on the sidelines, trying to time your expansion, here’s what you should take away from this:
1. Trucks Are Cheap — But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Time to Buy
Just because the sticker price looks good doesn’t mean your operation is ready. Don’t confuse affordability with profitability. A $70,000 truck still needs:
- $10K–15K down
- $2K–3K/month in payments
- Strong lanes that support your fixed cost
If you’re not running dedicated freight or contract work, you’ll be bleeding in spot.
2. Look at WHO is buying — Not just how many
This isn’t a flood of new blood entering the game. It’s fleet consolidation. 5–15 truck operations are replacing the ones that couldn’t survive. If you’re under 3 trucks and struggling, you’re on their radar — not as competition, but as absorption.
3. This Is the Calm Before a Potential Reshuffling
Rates might lift in Q4. Retail and e-commerce volume will tick up. But the real story is that capacity is reshaping, not growing. The market isn’t expanding — it’s being redistributed to those who can run tighter margins, better compliance, and longer-term strategy.
Practical Advice for the Small Carrier Right Now
If you’re feeling pressure to expand, hold up.
Before you call a dealer or click “apply now” on a lease, ask yourself:
- Do I have the freight to justify another truck?
- Can I float 90 days of payments with no revenue?
- Do I have a driver lined up I actually trust?
- Have I documented my breakeven per truck AND per mile?
If the answer is no — don’t buy.
Now is the time to reinvest in your systems, not your fleet size.
- Dial in your compliance (you don’t want to get knocked on an audit when things heat up).
- Improve your load selection — don’t just book faster, book smarter.
- Sharpen your dispatch and back-office operations — can you scale without chaos?
- Build relationships with brokers and shippers who will reward consistency over desperation.
Final Word – Don’t Mistake Movement for Momentum
Used truck sales are up. That’s a fact. But that doesn’t mean the market is healthy — it means the strong are strengthening while the rest of the industry is still reeling.
You want to be on the right side of that equation.
The carriers who make it through this cycle — and win in the next one — won’t be the ones who bought trucks at the bottom. They’ll be the ones who knew exactly when to hit the gas, and had a business model ready to support the weight of more wheels.
Now is not the time to chase trends.
It’s the time to study the graphs, read the market like a playbook, and tighten up every bolt in your business before you think about buying another truck.