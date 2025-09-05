Used Truck Sales Are Up 29% — But New Entrants Aren’t The Ones Driving It

You’d think the market was rebounding, but all signs show we’re still in a fragile place. Rates aren’t climbing. Volumes are spotty. And OTRI (tender rejections) is stuck in the single digits, which usually means brokers are in full control of the market.

So why are so many used trucks being bought right now?

Let’s break this down for what it really is: not just a market stat, but a warning sign. One that could cost you everything if you mistake the buying frenzy for a true rebound.

The Headlines Say “Surge” — But What’s Really Happening?

According to Equipment Finance News, used Class 8 truck sales jumped 29% in July. Even with tighter lending requirements, carriers are still finding ways to finance equipment. The average retail price dropped more than 10%, and buyers came running — mostly for 5-year-old models.